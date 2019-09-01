Here’s what Disney Plus, the company’s $7-a-month answer to Netflix, looks like when you open it for the first time

caption Disney Plus is the company’s answer to Netflix. source Disney

Disney’s huge new streaming service, Disney Plus, is almost here.

On November 12, Disney will roll out its Plus service to the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, adding Australia and New Zealand one week later, and more countries later on. It costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year, though Disney is offering a discount that brings the cost down to around $4 a month if you sign up for three years before September 2.

Disney is promising the ability to stream Disney movies and TV shows, Marvel and Pixar movies, shows from National Geographic, the entirety of “The Simpsons,” everything Star Wars, plus a bunch of original shows – like the revival of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGwire starring Hilary Duff and the documentary series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

But what is it actually going to be like to use Disney Plus? The Streamable, a website that provides in-depth testing for streaming services and phone plans, attended Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this month and filmed the company’s walkthrough of Disney Plus on an Apple TV, posting the results to YouTube. Thanks to The Streamable and Disney, we have a good idea of what to expect when Disney Plus launches later this year.

Here’s what you’ll see when you boot up Disney Plus for the first time.

source YouTube/The Streamable

You can scroll along the very top to see featured items, like new movies like “Captain Marvel” or fan-favorites like “The Simpsons.”

source YouTube/The Streamable

Below the top carousel of images are the five major categories of Disney Plus: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Each of the categories have cute little animations when you hover over them. Pixar’s shows clouds from “Toy Story” flying by …

source YouTube/The Streamable

… while Disney’s icon animates to show fireworks above Cinderella’s castle.

source YouTube/The Streamable

When you click into any one of these categories, you’ll see a brief animation …

source YouTube/The Streamable

… before all the content appears below.

source YouTube/The Streamable

When you hover over a piece of content, like Disney’s “Frozen,” a brief trailer will auto-play at the top of the screen.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Thanks to the demo, we got to see a handful of titles confirmed for Disney Plus, including old favorites like “The Parent Trap” and “Steamboat Willie,” as well as newer classics like “Moana,” “Remember The Titans,” and “Lilo and Stitch.”

source YouTube/The Streamable

Similarly, we saw that Pixar will have almost every piece of content it’s ever made available on Disney Plus, from features like “Inside Out” to shorts like “Bao” and original series like “Forky Asks A Question.”

source YouTube/The Streamable

Disney has the full rights to Star Wars, so the company will feature every film in the main series, in order, right in the app. You can also watch any of the movie spin-offs or TV shows there, too.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Here’s what the National Geographic page looks like: It’s full of documentaries and shows that depict life on planet Earth.

source YouTube/The Streamable

We still don’t know which Marvel movies will and won’t be included at launch, but it won’t include all 23 MCU titles at first. Still, most movies, and all of the original shows, will be there.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Here’s what it looks like when you actually click a title. Here, you have the ability to play or pick up where you left off, or add the title to your watch list by clicking that plus sign. You can also read the movie’s description, watch extras and see related movies at the bottom of the screen.

source YouTube/The Streamable

When you click “play” on a movie, you’ll see the Disney Plus logo in the upper lefthand corner for a few seconds before it disappears.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Similar to Netflix, you’ll have a sidebar on the left where you can jump to different sections, like movies and originals.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Here’s what the Watchlist looks like. Pretty simple!

source YouTube/The Streamable

When you visit the Movies tab, you can filter by originals, alphabetical order, or genre. By default, Disney will show you featured films it wants you to see.

source YouTube/The Streamable

If you click the Series tab, you’ll see similar filters to choose which TV show you want to watch.

source YouTube/The Streamable

It doesn’t look like you’ll get any filters when you visit the Disney Plus Originals tab, however, which just shows you a big grid of content to choose from.

source YouTube/The Streamable

The bottom-left part of the sidebar features settings, but the top-left portion features your user profile.

source YouTube/The Streamable

You just type your name and pick from a wide variety of icons from Disney’s various properties.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Disney Plus offers up to seven different profiles on a single account.

source YouTube/The Streamable

Childrens’ accounts are themed to be more playful: They use brighter colors and feature more options geared toward the younger crowd (even though the entire service is family-friendly).

source YouTube/The Streamable

All in all, Disney Plus should be familiar to anyone who uses Netflix; it even has similar row categories, like “Recommended For You,” based off you viewing habits. The best part though: Anything on Disney Plus can be downloaded for offline viewing. Your only limitation is the storage on your device.

source YouTube/The Streamable

What do you think about Disney Plus?

source Disney

