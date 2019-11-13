Disney Plus has 10 million sign-ups a day after launching

caption Loki in “Avengers,” which is streaming on Disney Plus. source Marvel Studios

Disney announced on Wednesday that Disney Plus had 10 million sign-ups since launching on Tuesday.

Disney Plus had 1.9 million preorders in the US by Sunday, a few days before launch, according to data provided to Business Insider by analytics company Jumpshot.

Disney Plus faced technical issues on launch day, which Disney blamed on “consumer demand” that “exceeded our highest expectations.”

Disney executives have projected Disney Plus to reach “between 60 million and 90 million global subscribers by 2024,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney announced on Wednesday that its new streaming service, Disney Plus, had snagged 10 million sign-ups since launching on Tuesday.

Disney’s stock rose 3% after the announcement.

Disney didn’t disclose how many were free-trial sign-ups and noted that it wouldn’t give further subscription numbers until its next earnings report.

Netflix currently has 158 million global subscribers and 61 million in the US. Hulu, which Disney controls and is bundling with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, had 28 million subscribers as of May. HBO Now had an estimated 8 million subscribers as of the end of 2018. CBS All Access and Showtime had 8 million subscribers combined as of February.

Disney Plus faced technical issues on launch day, which Disney blamed on “consumer demand” that “exceeded our highest expectations.” Users complained on Twitter that they were being locked out of their accounts and that the app was down.

Disney offered several deals ahead of the service’s launch to entice potential subscribers. Verizon customers can receive a free year of Disney Plus if they are a new or existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customer, as well as a new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customer. Disney also offered a three-year subscription to Disney Plus at a discount in August to members of its official fanclub, D23.