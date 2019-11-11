Disney Plus already has nearly 2 million subscribers in the US before launch, according to data firm Jumpshot

caption “The Mandalorian” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Disney Plus already has 1.9 million US subscribers ahead of its launch on Tuesday, according to data from analytics company Jumpshot.

34% of those subscribers use at least one other streaming service, according to Jumpshot.

Disney has offered multiple deals to entice people to preorder the service. For instance, Verizon is offering a free year to Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet customers, and new 5G Home Internet customers.

Disney Plus already has a substantial subscriber base ahead of its launch on Tuesday.

The streaming service has 1.9 million subscribers in the US from preorders, according to data provided to Business Insider by analytics company Jumpshot. The data is based on desktop and mobile web subscriptions in the US.

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prelaunch subscriptions have reached their peak in recent days, as the chart below shows, with the service nabbing nearly 100,000 subscriptions on Sunday.

34% of people who have already subscribed to Disney Plus have at least one other streaming service, according to Jumpshot.

Disney has offered multiple preorder deals to entice potential subscribers.

In August, the company offered a three-year subscription to Disney Plus for members of D23, its official fan club. The deal allowed members to sign up for three years of the service for $141, which amounted to less than $4 a month. Disney Plus is normally $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

As the chart shows, subscriptions spiked at the time of the offer, from late August to early September.

Last month, Verizon announced it was offering a free year of Disney Plus to new and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet customers, and new 5G Home Internet customers. Anyone who had already preordered the service could still get the free year, and their initial preorder would be paused.

Disney executives are projecting Disney Plus to reach “between 60 million and 90 million global subscribers by 2024,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix currently has 158 million global subscribers.