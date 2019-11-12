How to decide between Disney Plus and Netflix

caption Disney Plus was released today, source Disney Plus

Disney Plus was just released this morning, and it has already received a lot of buzz. Many have already signed up, or got a free month through Verizon.

If you’re thinking about buying Disney Plus, you’re probably wondering if that means you should cancel your Netflix subscription. Here, we compared all the major factors to help you decide:

Disney Plus costs $7 per month, or $70 for the year.

source Disney Plus

One account will allow 4 simultaneous screens to stream content, and up to 7 user profiles, CNET reported.

In comparison, Netflix costs $9 per month for a basic plan with one device streaming at a time, or up to $16 per month for 4 screens at a time.

source Netflix

Netflix allows you to create up to 5 individual profiles, which allow personalized recommendations and watchlists separate from other users on the account.

source Netflix

Disney Plus allows up to 7 profiles.

source Disney Plus

Opening Disney Plus, you’ll see a particular show highlighted at the top, with tabs of different brands, plus rows of recommendations and categories.

source Disney Plus

Netflix has a very similar homepage, highlighting a Netflix original at the top with other categories as you scroll lower.

source Netflix

One minor difference in user experience is that Disney Plus doesn’t automatically start playing a title if you stay on it for more than a few seconds, something Netflix does.

source Disney Plus

In Disney Plus, the controls lets viewers skip foreword or backwards by 10 seconds, pause, adjust volume, and make the video fullscreen.

source Disney Plus

Netflix gives more options. In addition to the buttons that Disney Plus has, Netflix lets you jump to the next episode, or read information about any episode.

source Netflix

Disney Plus will drop new episodes of original shows, like “The Mandalorian,” on a traditional weekly schedule.

source Disney Plus

Netflix usually releases new original shows in batches, dropping a full season at a time.

source Netflix

In its first year, Disney Plus will have 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes, compared to Netflix’s 4,000 movies and 47,000 TV episodes.

source Shutterstock/Natee Meepian

Source: Variety

But, Disney Plus may win out with more desirable titles and less filler content than Netflix.

source Disney Plus

Most of the marquee Disney movies, like “Toy Story,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Avengers: Endgame,” are on Disney Plus but not on Netflix.

You can try Disney Plus for 7 days free, and Netflix for 30 days.

source Disney Plus

Check out Disney Plus here.

Check out Netflix here.