Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ and who they’re voicing

Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson voice the main characters in Disney's remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

“Lady and the Tramp” is getting a remake 64 years after the original Disney movie.

The new version, which stars Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp, will hit Disney’s new streaming service (called Disney Plus) on Tuesday, November 12.

Similar to the 1955 animated film, the upcoming live-action movie will focus on two dogs with very different lifestyles. They end up going on an adventure together, which includes sharing a plate of spaghetti at a restaurant and falling in love.

Here’s the cast of the live-action reboot and who they’re playing.

Tessa Thompson voices Lady, a cocker spaniel who lives in a posh household.

Tessa Thompson voices Lady in "Lady and the Tramp."

In 2019, Thompson starred as Valkyrie in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Men in Black: International.”

Justin Theroux stars as Tramp, a dog who’s more acquainted with the streets than lavish homes.

“I’ve got no leashes or fences,” he tells Lady in the trailer. “With me, every day could be an adventure.”

Sam Elliott plays a bloodhound named Trusty, who’s intelligent and loyal.

Elliott got an Oscar nomination for his recent role as Bobby in “A Star Is Born.”

Ashley Jensen voices Jock, a Scottish terrier who’s friends with Trusty.

Ashley Jensen voices Jock in "Lady and the Tramp."

She recently starred alongside Ricky Gervais on the Netflix series “After Life.” You might also recognize Jensen from her role as Christina McKinney on the ABC show “Ugly Betty.”

Janelle Monáe voices a dog named Peg.

Although Monáe rose to fame as a musician, she’s also starred in notable films like “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Monáe is set to star on season two of Amazon’s “Homecoming.”

Benedict Wong is the actor behind another pound dog named Bull.

The actor is known for his role as Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also voiced a character on Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Kiersey Clemons’ Darling received Lady for Christmas when she was a puppy.

Kiersey Clemons plays Darling in "Lady and the Tramp."

Clemons previously starred as Joanne Jefferson in “Rent: Live” and played Maria Charo on “Angie Tribeca.”

Thomas Mann plays Jim Dear, Darling’s husband.

Mann has starred in movies like “Amityville: The Awakening,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Project X.”

Yvette Nicole Brown portrays Aunt Sarah, who prefers cats over dogs.

Brown has appeared on plenty of shows over the years, from “Drake and Josh” to “Community.” She also had a cameo in “Avengers: Endgame” as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.