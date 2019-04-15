There are 7 original Marvel shows coming to Disney’s streaming service — here they all are

caption If you miss Loki, the God of Mischief will eventually have his own series on Disney Plus. source Disney/Marvel

Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, is launching November 12.

Among the dozens of new shows and movies that will be available on the service are six live-action and animated series from Marvel Studios.

Three of the live-action shows will follow the adventures of Loki, the Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon, and Bucky Barnes. Two more additions will be documentary series.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says the shows will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will have “ramifications that will be felt” on the Disney Plus shows and future movies.

Disney unveiled plans for its upcoming streaming service, Disney Plus, during its Investor Day presentation and, it sounds like a must-have.

Launching November 12, the Netflix competitor will cost $6.99 per month. In its first year, it will have over 25 new shows and more than 10 new movies and specials on the platform. That’s in addition to the over 400 movies that will be on Disney Plus after its initial year of launch.

Among them will be a lot of new Marvel series showcasing some of the fans’ favorite characters, including Loki and Bucky Barnes. If you’re invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it sounds like these shows are going to be a must-watch for the next phase of Marvel movies after “Avengers: Endgame.”

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios,” said Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige during the Investor Day presentation. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines, set in the MCU, with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney Plus series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Marvel Studios is also releasing two documentary series that will explore the fans and creators within the Marvel universe. Keep reading to see which Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney Plus.

“Falcon and the Winter Solider” will bring together two of Captain America’s closest friends.

caption Captain America lost both the Falcon and the Winter Soldier at the end of “Infinity War.” source Captain America Civil War

When it will be available on Disney Plus: Year one of the streaming service.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return to play Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively, on this live-action series. According to Feige, the two characters will be forced to team up.

“While audiences have seen them as part of the Avengers, with Disney Plus, we now get the chance to take a deeper dive and learn much more about each of these heroes,” said Feige.

Feige described the animated series, “Marvel’s What If…?” as a dream project.

caption “What If…” will be Marvel Studios’ first animated project. One episode will be dedicated to Peggy Carter. source Marvel Studios

When it will be available on Disney Plus: Year one of the streaming service.

The animated series is inspired by the comic books of the same name. Instead of the comics, according to Feige, each episode will take a look at an important moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and play out a “what if” scenario.

“Our first episode will ask the questions, ‘What if Peggy Carter was the one who became a super soldier?’ and ‘What if Steve Rogers had stayed a scrawny young kid, but joined the fight with an armored suit built by Howard Stark?'”

Feige said new and returning cast members will lend their voices to their animated counterparts.

“WandaVision” will be a live-action series featuring Scarlet Witch and Vision.

caption Scarlet Witch and Vision started dating after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and were on the run together. source Marvel

When it will be available on Disney Plus: Not until year two of the streaming service.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and the Vision, respectively, on the Disney Plus series.

“This story is definitely something unexpected and surprising as well as something we could only do on a longform series,” said Feige.

What could that mean? In “Infinity War,” we knew Wanda and Vision were in a romantic partnership that went south after Thanos ripped the mind stone from the android’s head and Wanda vanished in the devastating snap at the film’s end.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision had two children, twin boys. The interesting part here is that their super-powered sons, Wiccan and Speed, become members of a superhero group named the Young Avengers, which may be the Disney Plus endgame for another streaming series or original movies down the line.

“Loki” will be another live-action show revolving around everyone’s favorite God of Mischief.

caption After losing Loki at the start of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Loki will be back on his own show. source Marvel

When it will be available on Disney Plus: Not until year two of the streaming service.

Fans were gutted when Thanos killed Loki at the very start of “Avengers: Infinity War,” so it’s exciting to see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief on this series.

Obviously, we have some questions on how this will work. Thanos made it very clear Loki wasn’t going to come back via resurrection this time. However, if the Avengers wind up traveling back in time to undo the events of “Infinity War,” it’s likely we’ll see Loki again. The downside? It will most likely be a version of Loki that hasn’t gone through the character growth we were able to see throughout the MCU’s “Thor” movies.

The mischievous Loki we encountered in “The Avengers” is probably going to be back.

“Marvel’s Hero Project” will be one of two documentary series to be on the streaming service.

caption This is what it will look like on Disney Plus when you click into the Marvel section of the streaming platform. source Disney

When it will be available on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019.

According to a release from Disney, “Marvel’s Hero Project” will celebrate the changes several young people are making in their communities. The series is produced by Marvel New Media and MaggieVision Productions.

A documentary series called “Marvel’s 616” will take a look behind the scenes.

caption Earth-616 is the reality that the Marvel Cinematic Universe exists inside. source Disney

When it will be available on Disney Plus: Year one of the streaming service.

According to a release from Disney, the anthology documentary will look at the creators and characters in the Marvel Universe. Feige hinted we’ll see some of the 10 years of behind-the-scenes footage from the MCU in these documentaries during the investor presentation.

Variety reported an additional Hawkeye show is in the works for Disney Plus.

caption We may be seeing even more of Hawkeye after he sat out “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

According to Variety, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is also getting his own show on Disney Plus. Variety says the limited series will see Clint Barton/Hawkeye pass on the mantle of his superhero to his daughter, Kate Bishop. A trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” has already teased Hawkeye training his daughter on being an expert marksman.

This show wasn’t confirmed by Disney during its streaming service presentation.

And if you’re looking for a place to stream some Marvel movies, a dozen of them will be available in the first year on Disney Plus, including “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption The remaining Avengers confront Thanos in the new “Endgame” teaser. source Marvel/Disney

The dozen Marvel movies which will be available to stream include “Captain Marvel,” “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“Captain Marvel” will be available to stream when Disney Plus launches. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home to “Avengers: Endgame.”