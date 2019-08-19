Disney is releasing a bunch of original movies on its upcoming streaming service. Here are the ones we know about so far.

caption Are you ready for Lady and the Tramp? source Disney/D23

Disney is launching a streaming service this fall called Disney Plus.

From a “Phineas and Ferb” film to “Lady and the Tramp,” INSIDER rounded up the movies that will be available on the streaming service.

Disney is launching its own streaming service on Tuesday, November 12.

In addition to hosting “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars” movies, and live-action Marvel TV series, Disney Plus will also release its own original movies. In its first year alone, Disney Plus will launch more than 10 movies and specials in addition to original series.

Some of these will be remakes of its beloved animated classics like “Lady and the Tramp.” Others will be adaptations of young adult novels. Keep reading to see every confirmed original movie you can expect to see on Disney Plus.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux will bring Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” to life.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: November 12

The live-action remake will adapt Disney’s 1955 film about the housedog Lady (Thompson) who falls in love with the stray dog Tramp (Theroux). Janelle Monae, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Sam Elliot will also appear in the movie.

People debuted the first photos of the cast.

Natalie Portman will narrate a Disneynature movie called “Dolphin Reef.”

When it will be available on Disney Plus: November 12

The film follows Pacific bottlenose dolphin Echo as he navigates growing up in the coral reef and his role in the larger dolphin community.

“Noelle” stars Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter in this holiday film.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: November 12

Bill Hader plays Noelle’s brother, Nick Kringle, who is supposed to take over the family business. Unfortuanately, for her, Nick gets cold feet and disappears before Christmas Eve, leaving Noelle to pick up the pieces. Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine also star in the film.

The film was originally supposed to come to theaters on November 8, 2019. Disney pushed the film back in March 2018.

A “Phineas and Ferb” movie reunites animated creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: during the first year of launch

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb are jetting across the galaxy in order to save their older sister Candace after she’s abducted by aliens. Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, and Dee Bradley Baker reprise their roles as Candace, Phineas, and Perry the Platypus, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb.

Disney Channel’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee will star in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

When it will be available on Disney Plus: during the first year of launch

Peyton Lee stars as Sam, a rebellious princess who is second in line to rule the kingdom of Illyria. Sam’s pretty disinterested in her royal duties until she learn she has superpowers and joins a top-secret training program with other royals who have to save the world.

The film also stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”), Elodie Yung (“Daredevil”), and Niles Fitch (“This Is Us”).

The movie began production in May 2019.

“Timmy Failure” is based on the illustrated book “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.”

When it will be available on Disney Plus: during the first year of launch

Timmy and his polar bear pal, Total, run a detective agency called Total Failure Inc. Winslow Fegley stars as Timmy. The Disney Channel star appeared on “Fast Layne.” Ophelia Lovibond (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Chris Robinson will also be in the film.

“Stargirl” is based on the New York Times best-selling young adult novel of the same name.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: during the first year of launch

A new student, Stargirl (VanderWaal), joins an Arizona high school and shakes up the lives of the students there, including Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere).

Starring Willem Dafoe, “Togo” is based on a true story from 1925.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: during the first year of launch

Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his sled dog, Togo, are tasked with procuring an antitoxin to an epidemic that is causing children to fall ill. The two have to traverse across hundreds of miles in Alaska as a big storm is on the way.

“Flora & Ulysses” follows the adventures of a girl, Flora, and the squirrel she saves, named Ulysses.

When it will be available on Disney Plus: there is no release date yet. Production started in June 2019 on the film.

Little does comic-book fan Flora know but Ulysses acquires superpowers after nearly dying, which lead the two on a series of adventures. The film, from director Lena Khan, is based on Kate DiCamillo’s Newberry Award-winning children’s book, “Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures.”

Newcomer Matilda Lawler stars as Flora while Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Rec”) play her parents. “Community” star Danny Pudi plays animal control officer, Miller.