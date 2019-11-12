This is what using Disney’s new $7-a-month streaming service looks like

caption Disney Plus launched on Tuesday. source Disney Plus

Disney launched its Disney Plus streaming service on Tuesday.

The ad-free service costs $7 a month or $70 a year.

Its offerings revolve around both old and new Disney content, spanning Disney original movies, Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, “Star Wars,” and more.

Disney’s much-anticipated Disney Plus streaming service officially launched on Tuesday. While some users were having technical issues, others were able to explore the wide array of movies and TV shows available on the service.

Disney Plus costs $7 per month or $70 per year, which is within a few dollars of a basic Netflix streaming plan. The Disney service doesn’t touch on every genre the way Netflix does, but because Disney owns so many other production companies, you won’t be stuck with Steamboat Willie.

Here’s what using Disney Plus looks like.

The home screen gives an overview of the content on Disney Plus. The top image switches among popular movies like “Avatar” and Disney’s original shows and movies.

Scrolling down, you’ll see many of the categories to browse through, including Disney originals, recommended content, and hit movies.

Disney seems to be going for nostalgia, highlighting Disney Channel favorites from the 1990s and 2000s, plus movies like “The Parent Trap.”

The “out of the vault” section is also one of the major appeals of the service. Disney has historically circulated films in and out of its “Disney Vault,” so older titles were not always available.

The “Star Wars” tab is an easy place for fans to access all “Star Wars” content, including every movie — with the originals available in 4K ultra-high-definition too.

Content in the tab is helpfully divided into intuitive categories, like movies, series, and shorts.

The Marvel tab is also likely to be a big draw. It has all the Marvel movies, plus TV series and other shorts.

The service has older Marvel cartoons too.

The National Geographic section has original content like “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and critically acclaimed documentaries like “Free Solo.”

The rest of the section is filled out with nature shows and informative series.

The Pixar section — with the familiar lamp logo — has every Pixar movie and short film.

Finally, the Disney section highlights new original content, but it also has sections for movies from the vault and old Disney Channel shows.

When you search at the top of the screen, you can type whatever you’re looking for, but Disney Plus also offers helpful suggestions by directing you to collections like Disney Channel original movies or the “Muppets” videos.

The “Disney Through the Decades” collection is a neat package that lets you watch titles dating all the way back to the 1920s.

You can also filter by only Disney Plus originals.

The movies tab also has filters you can apply, including comedy and documentary.

When you watch something through the service, the controls allow you to skip forward or backward 10 seconds, pause, adjust the volume, and make it full screen.

Changing audio and caption languages is done through a button in the upper right of the screen.

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial to test the service before committing.