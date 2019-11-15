‘The Mandalorian’ episode 2 reveals how different the Disney Plus show is from the ‘Star Wars’ movies

caption “The Mandalorian.” source Disney Plus

Episode 2 of “The Mandalorian,” titled “Chapter 2: The Child,” launched on Friday on Disney Plus.

The episode gives an indication that the series is unlike the “Star Wars” movies.

Business Insider breaks down how the series is less hard-edged and catered more for teens (and that’s not a bad thing).

Warning: Spoilers below if you have not seen episode 2 of “The Mandalorian” … or episode 1, for that matter.

George Lucas always said that “Star Wars” was made for young teens, and it’s becoming more evident as we get deeper into “The Mandalorian,” the new Disney Plus series, that creator Jon Favreau has taken that as the guiding principle of the show.

Episode 2, titled “Chapter 2: The Child” (which launched on Disney Plus Friday), picks up right after the conclusion of episode 1. The Mandalorian has the asset, which turns out to be a baby Yoda (by the way, we have no clue if this baby is related to Yoda, but seeing his species name is unknown, it’s honestly the best way to describe the child), and is heading back to his ship with it. Thankfully the crib that baby Yoda is in hovers, so it’s not a struggle to travel with.

But Kuill (voiced by Nick Nolte) was right when he told Mando in episode 1 that riding a Blurrg is the best way to get around his planet, because the trip back to the ship is long – and treacherous. It seems The Client (Werner Herzog) wasn’t confident Mando could pull off the job and hired a bunch of bounty hunters, not just IG-11, to get the asset. So while getting back to his ship with baby Yoda, Mando has to take them out along the way.

That leads to Mando and baby Yoda setting up camp for the night, and the first indication that “The Mandalorian” is much more than a shoot-em-up bounty hunter story: it’s a tale with a lot of heart.

As Mando tends to his wounds from his battle with bounty hunters, we see that baby Yoda has an interest in what he’s doing. The cute little thing climbs out of its crib and suddenly we see it extending its small hand, closing its eyes, and almost trying to heal Mando’s wound, too.

Is this just a child trying to emulate someone it looks up to? Or does baby Yoda think it has powers?

Mando has no time for thoughts like this. He snatches baby Yoda and places it back into its crib.

The scene could be thought of as just a silly aside, but it’s actually the first real clue of the show’s tone. It becomes more evident by the end of the episode. So let’s continue.

We have already seen many familiar things from the original “Star Wars” trilogy in just episode 1 alone, and that continues in “The Child” when Mando comes face-to-face with Jawas. The little scavengers of space have completely stripped Mando’s ship of all its parts. Now grounded indefinitely, Mando goes after them as they drive off in their huge Sandcrawler transport. Mando gives chase, but eventually gets zapped by their stun guns (the same weapon the Jawas in “Star Wars: A New Hope” used on R2-D2) and is knocked out.

Now stranded on the planet, Mando heads back to Kuill’s land with baby Yoda. Kuill agrees to bring Mando to the Jawas to discuss getting the parts to his ship back. The Jawas want Mando to retrieve a giant egg for them in exchange for the parts. Unfortunately, it’s inside the cave of a rhino-like beast that doesn’t really like that Mando has disrupted its slumber. With baby Yoda a clear distance away, Mando and the creature do battle and Mando is not doing well. Then all of a sudden, with Mando only holding a knife to defend the creature’s charge, it suddenly freezes. It’s the next major reveal in the show.

Baby Yoda is using the force and doesn’t just freeze the creature from charging into Mando but makes it levitate off the ground. After a moment, baby Yoda passes out from exhaustion but it’s enough time for Mando to kill the creature with his knife.

Mando is in shock from what just happened. (We also have to discuss how this bounty hunter is not great with creatures charging at him. Remember episode 1 where Kuill had to save him when Blurrgs charged him? Anyway, for another day.) Baby Yoda is still asleep as Mando and Kuill spend a night repairing the ship. The next day, Mando leaves with baby Yoda, who finally wakes, and heads back to hand it over to The Client and receive his payment.

But it’s evident there’s been a bond made between bounty hunter and asset.

Episode 1 of “The Mandalorian” did what all good pilots do: It gave a little introduction to the main character(s) and grabbed the viewer with something exciting or intriguing to make them return to watch more. Director Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars: Rebels”) pulled that off perfectly. But with “The Child” chapter, director Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope,” Showtime’s “The Chi”) really shows us what the series is all about (and in another brisk 40-minute running time).

“The Mandalorian” is not as hard edged as the feature-length movies. There’s definitely action, but the story is a lot more hopeful in its tone. It’s about a bounty hunter who makes a connection with his bounty because he can see himself in it. Mando lost his family, and baby Yoda doesn’t have one. It has exposed the soft spot in this Mandalorian, which affects his actions going forward (Business Insider has seen up to episode 3 in the series).

That brings us back back to Favreau continuing with Lucas’ sentiment that the “Star Wars” stories are for teens. And Favreau uses the talents of Filoni (they both have executive producer credits on the show) to help solidify that vision. Filoni, who was hand-picked by Lucas to continue on the “Star Wars” saga in cartoon series form, has been telling these stories for years to that core base. In many ways, that audience has grown into now watching “The Mandalorian.”

That’s not to say adult audiences can’t enjoy “The Mandalorian.” I certainly am. But from episode 2 going forward, it’s becoming clear that this is a very different story being told to us versus the “Star Wars” you’ve been watching since “The Force Awakens” on the big screen.