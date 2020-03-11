Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of the oldest hotels at Walt Disney World, but also one of the most exciting thanks to a clever theme, great on-site amenities, and a location right near the parks

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of the most popular choices for families visiting Walt Disney World, not only for its close proximity to the Magic Kingdom, but for the exotic, tropical touches that make it feel like a far-flung vacation destination.

Nightly rates begin around $486 making it one of the most expensive Walt Disney World Resorts. However, excellent amenities such as pools, activities, shopping, restaurants and bars, plus clever theming make it feel worth the splurge.

I stayed in a Garden View Room on two occasions and loved it both times. But plan ahead – the well-designed concept and great location means the hotel is often booked up far in advance.

Staying at Walt Disney’s World’s Polynesian Village Resort is like getting two vacations in one – the fun of a family-friendly Disney resort as well as an exotic Polynesian escape.

One of the first resorts to open at Walt Disney World, the Polynesian has been a top choice for visitors for almost 50 years since it opened back in 1971.

Inspired by South Seas and the islands of Polynesia, the hotel features tropical touches such as imposing tiki figures, colorful prints, and lush landscaping. Of all the resorts I’ve experienced at Walt Disney World, which are many, the Polynesian boasts one of the most well-executed themes. When I’m there, I really feel like I’ve been transported from Orlando to the tropics.

Even though the hotel is just two stops from Magic Kingdom, it manages to feel worlds away, likely because there’s so much to do on property.

There are over 846 guest rooms and suites spread out among a handful of buildings named for islands such as Samoa, Tonga, Hawaii, and Fiji. Plus, there are two pools, organized activities, shopping, six on-site restaurants, two bars, and even one Dole Whip counter serving up Disney’s celebrated pineapple soft-serve treat that’s so very hard to resist.

If you opt to leave Disney’s version of paradise, hotel guests enjoy park perks like Extra Magic Hours (time before or after regular park operating hours that are reserved just those staying at Disney resorts), which cuts down on time spent standing in line for attractions. There are other helpful resort perks too; guests can take advantage of airport transportation to and from Orlando International Airport, as well as the option to check your bags directly to your flight from the hotel.

This deluxe resort is consistently at the top of the price range for Walt Disney Resorts, almost as pricey as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. A standard Garden View Room, the least expensive guest room, will generally cost between $486 to $690, depending on the time of year.

A theme park view will add another $200 to $300 a night, and for those who really want to splurge, there’s the overwater bungalow, which sleeps eight, and costs upwards of $2,875 per night.

I’ve stayed at the Polynesian twice, both times in one of a standard Garden View room and it’s remained one of my favorite Walt Disney World Resorts. The unique theming, friendly service, lively restaurants and bars, and the breathtaking grounds all make it more convenient than a trip to Fiji or Bora Bora. Plus, the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and the Jungle Cruise are just minutes away, which is a big bonus. After all, you’re still here to visit Walt Disney World.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Walt Disney’s World’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Staying at Walt Disney's World's Polynesian Village Resort is like getting two vacations in one.

The Polynesian Village Resort is located right across the lagoon from the Magic Kingdom (and within walking distance of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort). While the convenient locale makes it a popular choice for those wanting to be near Disney’s most iconic theme park, it’s the unconventional theme that really attracts visitors. This resort is not just a place to crash after a long day at the parks; it has a starring role in a Disney World vacation.

The resort is comprised of a collection of longhouses with lush landscaping and a variety of Polynesian touches from traditional tapa designs to large carved tikis.

I felt the exotic island vibe as soon as I arrived outside of the Great Ceremonial House, where the main lobby is located and could almost feel an island breeze and the faint scent of gardenia.

The main door was flanked by a large pond surrounded by tropical plants such as palms and bromeliads, with exotic wood statues welcoming visitors at the entryway.

The lobby in Great Ceremonial House is the resort's exotic hub.

Once I entered the large light-filled lobby, it was hard to believe I was in central Florida and not Hawaii or Tahiti. A doorman greeted me wearing a vibrant Hawaiian print shirt with a friendly “Aloha,” which added to the island vibe.

The focal point was a majestic centerpiece featuring a smiling wooden tiki holding a fresh flower lei, surrounded by lava-like rocks and tropical plants. It’s a popular photo-op for families that took turns to pose in front of the statue. I waited my turn to take a photo without getting a snap of a random family’s next Christmas card photo

The lobby mixes traditional Polynesian style with mid-century design, and visitors of all ages mingled about. Kids skipped across the stone floor, grandparents rested in the lounge chairs, and young couples held hands as they walked through and admired the space.

You'll receive a faux flower lei when you check-in at the front desk.

There wasn’t a line for check-in as all guests receive a Magic Band, which is part of any resort reservation. It’s a useful Disney feature that assists with making a Walt Disney World vacation seamless. Before arriving, guests receive complimentary Magic Bands that are synced with their My Disney Experience account, which can hold park tickets, resort reservations, and allow charging privileges. It can also act as your room key.

If you don’t have a Magic Band handy when you go to your room, you can also use the My Disney Experience app to unlock your room. The app will let you know when your room is ready and the smart system has drastically cut down on long lines, though, you might want to stop by the check-in counter for one welcoming touch – a faux flower lei so you look the part at the Polynesian.

Rooms are comfortable but fairly basic.

The two times I’ve stayed at the Polynesian, I have booked their least expensive hotel room, the standard Garden View Room, which, with a starting price in the mid $400s isn’t exactly cheap. But the hotel has always been pricey, so the Garden View Room is what has worked with my budget.

All of the resorts’ rooms are a bit of a walk from the main building. They’re located in low-slung buildings scattered around the property that are easily accessible via well-landscaped pathways.

The Garden View rooms are surprisingly large, furnished with an island flair and a touch of mid-century style, similar to the approach seen in the lobby.

As I entered the room, I could almost imagine the island sounds of Hawaiian singer Don Ho. A vibrant muumuu waited for me in the closet, and the rooms were rich with pastel greens and earthy brown colors. I noticed floral bed throws, carved wood mirrors, stately woven headboards, bamboo chairs, and accent pillows emblazoned with the Maori word moemoeā (dream), and the Hawaiian phrase mana’o nani (sweet dreams).

The interior design reminded me of a retro Waikiki resort with a relaxed feel that boldly exclaimed, “you’re on vacation.”

The rooms sleeps five with two Queen-sized beds along with a day bed that folded out for an additional person. There was a large screen TV with many Disney channels, as well as free Wi-Fi.

The guest rooms, as well as the entire resort, are quite clean. I noticed housekeepers in the halls throughout my stay, and they always greeted me with a smile and a friendly “Aloha.”

The toiletries are, as with all Disney properties, by H20.

The wood-accented bathroom was large, with a large double sink vanity, bathtub, and toilet area. I thought the statement wall with tortoise printed wallpaper added a nice touch.

The toiletries were, as with all Disney properties, by H20, including shampoo, conditioner, moisturizing lotion, shower gel, mouth wash, and a bar of facial soap. I’m a big fan of their products and always bring home the Sea Salt shower gel infused with Vitamin E and an invigorating green tea aroma.

The mattresses had just the right amount of firmness with a layer of plushness to please all sleepers. The beds were appointed with crisp white sheets and a soft, light blanket. I prefer to sleep with a bit of heft, and fortunately, they always stock an extra pillow and blanket in the closet.

I’ve always slept well at the Polynesian; the rooms are surprisingly quiet. Since the longhouses are only two or three floors, loud elevators aren’t an issue since most guests use the stairs. If you have a room next to the pool areas or a busy path by the lobby, you may be in for more ambient noise. If this is a concern, request a quieter area.

On the two occasions I’ve stayed at the hotel, I’ve had a ground floor room, which included a patio area. While there wasn’t any privacy (the resort pathways are plentiful), I enjoyed being able to walk right out from the patio to the pool. Rooms on the second and third floors come with balconies that do offer a bit more intimacy.

The Deluxe Studios, starting at $662, are an updated option that feels like you get more for your money.

However, there are a few more impressive room options, if you have the budget.

I was impressed by the Deluxe Studios, which start at $662, and have a different color palette and room accessories with more space. These units are part of the Disney Vacation Club (their popular timeshare program) but are available to anyone to book.

Since they’ve been remodeled and upgraded, these villas and studios have a more luxe look and feel and feature a kitchenette with a sink, mini-fridge, microwave, toaster, and coffee maker. I was charmed by the fold-down twin murphy bed that features an adorable mural of “Lilo & Stitch,” Disney’s animated feature that takes place in Hawaii.

These luxury villas are free-standing units inspired by romantic overwater bungalows like those found in Fiji or Bora Bora.

The resort’s newest addition – also part of Disney Vacation Club – are overwater bungalows. These luxury villas are free-standing units inspired by the romantic overwater bungalows you’d find in Fiji or Bora Bora but with a big dose of Disney magic.

These two-bedroom bungalows sleep eight, have a full kitchen, two full bathrooms, a private deck with a plunge pool, and unique details such as Disney concept art, tiki figurines, and high-end furnishings.

But all this comes at a price; rates start at a whopping $2,875 a night. Even though these villas are expensive, they’re often booked up by those celebrating a big life event such as a wedding or anniversary.

I’ve always been so delighted by the entire resort experience and long felt the price was worth it. But those expecting the high price means a five-star hotel room ala a Ritz Carlton or a Four Seasons will be disappointed (unless in a bungalow). Most rooms here are far more basic. You are paying a premium to be in the Polynesian Resort bubble; to splash with tikis, grab a Dole Whip, and to enjoy a late-night cocktail or two at Trader Sam’s.

But while standard rooms do feel dated, they are nicely appointed and comfortable. The rooms aren’t as exotic or impressive as the hotel’s common spaces, but the many on-site offerings, the transportive experience, and ease of visiting the Magic Kingdom make staying here feel worth it, even for the high price.

The Kiki Tiki toddler splash pool area is popular for families.

Disney seeks to entertain the whole family, and there are places and activities at this hotel designed for every age.

The Lava Pool is family-focused with a faux volcano with a 142-foot water slide alongside the whimsically-designed Kiki Tiki toddler splash pool area. The pool has a zero-depth entry so you can wade in as you please as if you were at the beach.

The Oasis Pool is smaller and far more tranquil, which makes it popular with adults looking for a bit of rest and relaxation. It’s a simple oval pool with a zero-depth entry and a hot tub nearby. With plenty of lounge chairs, the Oasis a great place for a break, especially since the Oasis Pool Bar and Grill is right there to order a Mai Tai or a Frosty Pineapple (a Dole Whip topped with rum).

For exercise, the resort has a sand volleyball court by the water as well as a scenic jogging path.

A key selling point of Trader Sam's is the tropical cocktails, limited edition tiki mugs, and a variety of special effects that accompany the drinks such as the Krakatoa Punch, Shrunken Zombie Head, and the UH- Oa!.

A variety of activities are offered including nightly marshmallow roasts, outdoor movies (Disney of course), and boat rentals right off the resort’s dock.

In the evenings, you can head to the water’s edge for fireworks viewing. The resort pipes in a soundtrack to accompany the show, and it’s a lovely way to end the day. You may also glimpse the classic Electrical Water Pageant, a charming floating parade that’s been gliding through the resort’s waters for decades.

The Great Ceremonial House is the center for entertainment and dining at the Polynesian. One of the big draws of the resort is Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto, a retro tiki bar with tropical cocktails, limited edition tiki mugs, and a variety of special effects that accompany the drinks.

In addition to the Trader Sam’s, there are three other bars – Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace (their outdoors outpost), the Barefoot Pool Bar, and Tambu Lounge.

Visitors from all over Walt Disney World come to the Polynesian for Disney’s Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, an open-air all-you-can-enjoy luau with hula dancing, fire dancing, and drummers.

The other popular dining choice in the resort is ‘Ohana, an all-you-can-enjoy dining experience with characters such as Lilo and Stitch. Make sure you book a spot early.

For more casual dining, the Kona Café serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with on-stage sushi chefs creating nigiri, sashimi, and rolls. Capt. Cook’s, Oasis Bar and Grill, and On the Green Grill are the resort’s counter service restaurants for a quick bite.

There is always a line at the Pineapple Lanai where people are happy to wait for one of the soft-serve Dole Whips. They even offer a Dole Whip with a rum floater for adults.

Another amenity I found useful was the Resort Airline Check-in. Instead of keeping your bags at the Bell Desk while enjoying the last day at the parks, the hotel will check your suitcases directly through to the airport and even give you your boarding passes.

Another great perk was the free shuttle – The Magical Express – to and from the Orlando airport. You’ll need to call Disney to arrange this service.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is centrally located with a Monorail stop and the Magic Kingdom is just two stops away. You can also travel to the Magic Kingdom via the boat that connects nearby resorts with the theme park.

Getting to Epcot is also relatively easy and just requires a quick Monorail transfer. Other theme parks like Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and water parks are reachable by Disney’s bus system. All Disney transportation is complimentary.

For a change of scenery, the stately Grand Floridian Resort is a short walk away.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has a rating of 4 out of 5-stars on Trip Advisor with 3,890 reviews and holds a Certificate of Excellence. On Expedia, the Polynesian also has a 4.3 out of 5 with 1,212 reviews.

Guests appreciate the retro tropical theme, as well as the wide variety of dining and amenities available, especially Trader Sam’s and ‘Ohana. Those who plan to spend a lot of time at the Magic Kingdom enjoy the fact that it’s so close to the action.

A few guests were disappointed by how busy the resort gets, especially with crowds who aren’t staying at the resort to visit the restaurants and bars. I was surprised by how long I had to wait to get a table at Trader Sam’s, which took over an hour.

Some also noted that older rooms and hallways show a bit of wear and tear, but this is not the case for the studios and villas, which have been updated more recently.

Who stays here: Walt Disney World visitors looking for a unique resort experience and a hotel that will play a big part of their vacation experience rather than just a place to sleep. It’s popular with families thanks to a kids pool and character dining and adults that enjoy the tiki bar, luau, and tropical theme.

We like: The convenience of taking the boat or the Monorail to the Magic Kingdom is a great perk that saves time, especially when compared to other Walt Disney World resorts.

We love (don’t miss this feature): Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and the special effects triggered by various drink orders are a lot of fun. You might need to wait for a table, so make sure to get there early and put your name on the list. It’s worth the wait.

We think you should know: ‘Ohana and the Spirit of Aloha book up far in advance, so make sure to make reservations as early as possible.

We’d do this differently next time: Splurge and book one of the studio, villas, or if we win the lottery, the overwater bungalow.

Even though Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of the more expensive resorts in Walt Disney World, it is also one of the most memorable. It’s only slightly more costly than other Disney resorts making the difference in price minimal in low season.

While the guest rooms can feel dated, especially given the high price, you’re paying for the entire resort experience rather than just a place to sleep. With theme park perks, fun pools, bars, and dining, plus a prime position close to the Magic Kingdom, the Polynesian is well worth the price to elevate your vacation.

For the best price, aim to book in the off season. The highest prices will hit during the prime spring break months and during the holidays.