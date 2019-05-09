caption There are tons of prom dresses on the market that resemble outfits worn by Disney princesses. source Fashion Nova

Besides Halloween, there aren’t many opportunities to dress up like a Disney princess – that is, unless you’re in high school.

Prom provides the perfect chance to wear a ball gown and dance the night away like Cinderella. You can also wear a mermaid-style dress to channel Ariel, or a sparkling blue gown that’s reminiscent of Elsa. Of course, Disney is also home to characters like Megara and Tinker Bell, who, though they aren’t technically princesses, still have style worth stealing.

From off-the-shoulder dresses to dazzling gowns, here are 11 prom dresses that will make you feel like a Disney princess.

You can channel Aurora in an off-the-shoulder pink gown.

caption You’ll look just like Aurora in a pink, off-the-shoulder gown. source Fashion Nova

To truly match the “Sleeping Beauty” princess, you can also accessorize with a small tiara and rose corsage.

Cost: $69.99

Find out more about Fashion Nova’s Rule Like A Queen Taffeta Gown here.

To match Ariel’s aesthetic, go for a green dress with tons of sparkle.

caption A green sparkling dress will perfectly match Ariel’s mermaid tail. source Zara

Aside from her sparkling green tail, “The Little Mermaid” character is also widely known for her red hair and purple seashell bra. To make your prom dress even more reminiscent of Ariel, consider adding colorful jewelry and shoes.

Cost: $69.90

Find out more about Zara’s Sequin Dress with Seam Detail here.

A purple dress with embellished straps will help you look like Megara.

caption A purple, empire-waist dress like this one is reminiscent of Megara’s style. source Modcloth

While the “Hercules” character isn’t technically a princess, her style is fit for royalty, and perfect for prom. You can also wear your hair in a long ponytail to mirror Megara’s look.

Cost: $79

Find out more about ModCloth’s Sweet Spirit Knit Maxi Dress here.

Choose a whimsical minidress to capture Tinker Bell’s fairy essence.

caption To look like Tinker Bell, you could wear a simple minidress rather than a ball gown. source Fashion Nova

To look even more like the fairy, you can style your hair in a bun, and wear minimal accessories.

Cost: $29.99

Find out more about Fashion Nova’s The Night We Met Dress here.

To steal Cinderella’s style on prom night, choose a blue ball gown.

caption Cinderella’s dress is a classic option for prom night. source ASOS

Cinderella is known for her flowing dress and sparkling accessories, so make sure to also wear silver heels and shining jewels.

Cost: $103

Find out more about the ASOS Premium Tulle Maxi Prom Dress here.

A yellow, off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect way to replicate Belle’s ball gown.

caption Belle’s famous yellow ball gown featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, just like this dress. source David’s Bridal

Whether your favorite “Beauty and the Beast” film is the 1991 animated version, or the 2017 live-action remake, you’re sure to the look like Belle in just about any yellow gown.

Cost: $149.95

Find out more about the David’s Bridal Off-the-Shoulder Lace and Mesh dress here.

Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” is known for wearing a green ball gown.

caption You don’t have to wear a ball gown to borrow Princess Tiana’s style. source Modcloth

Tiana’s fan-favorite outfit features varying shades of green, so you’ll want to pick a multicolored dress over one with a solid color.

Cost: $149

Find out more about ModCloth’s Peachy Queen Maxi Dress here.

A long-sleeved dress is the key to look like Rapunzel on prom night.

caption If you’re aiming to look like Rapunzel, choose a dress that’s either lilac or blush. source Pretty Little Thing

Puffy shoulders are an added bonus, as they perfectly match the style worn by Rapunzel throughout “Tangled.”

Cost: $58

Find out more about Pretty Little Thing’s Rose Lace Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress here.

A blue two-piece will capture Jasmine’s magical aesthetic.

caption To match Jasmine’s style, you’ll need a blue two-piece ensemble. source PromGirl

Of course, Jasmine wears a crop top and pants throughout the “Aladdin” film, but a two-piece blouse and skirt serves as a glamorous take on the style for prom.

Cost: $240

Find out more about PromGirl’s Square-Neck Lace-Bodice Two-Piece Prom Dress here.

Merida from “Brave” would definitely wear an emerald-green dress to prom.

caption Merida is known for her gold-and-green ensemble. source Pretty Little Thing

Merida would likely wear a gown with long sleeves (after all, it can get cold in Scotland). To complete the look, add some gold jewelry, a jeweled belt, and matching shoes, just like the princess.

Cost: $45

Find out more about Pretty Little Thing’s Emerald Green Bardot Maxi Dress here.

There are tons of dresses on the market to match Elsa from “Frozen.”

caption Elsa from “Frozen” is all about sparkles. source Fashion Nova

To steal her style on prom night, simply opt for a long, blue dress with tons of sparkly detailing.

Cost: $119

Find out more about Fashion Nova’s She Got Shine Metallic Gown here.