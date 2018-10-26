This artist draws Disney princesses as modern-day millennials, and the results are too real

caption “The Little Mermaid,” millennial style. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Kiev-based illustrator Daria Artemieva specializes in drawing iconic Disney characters with a modern twist: she turns them into millennials.

With over 100K Instagram followers, Artemieva’s renditions are popular with fans of the franchise and the general public alike. Both classic and new characters are fair game for an Artemieva-drawn transformation: Princess Jasmine trades her magic carpet in for a purple yoga mat, and Moana throws on a baseball cap and eats In-N-Out.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite Disney princess would look like in 2018.

While drawing these millennial renditions, artist Daria Artemieva strives to preserve details.

caption Cinderella as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

She lets color schemes, themes, and the overall essence of the original Disney princesses shine through in their new looks. Check out Cinderella’s cat-eye sunglasses – it’s a style that was popular in the 1950s, which is when Disney’s iconic “Cinderella” was released.

Look closely at Princess Jasmine’s magic carpet — it’s actually a yoga mat.

caption Princess Jasmine as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Snow White trades in her signature dress for a hip button-up skirt and takes a selfie.

caption Snow White as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

And millennial Pocahontas has a Coachella backdrop.

caption Pocahontas as a millennial attending Coachella. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

The trendy music festival comes around every spring in Indigo, California, and it’s a hub for fashionable millennials and celebrities. Most of Artemieva’s drawings have photographic backgrounds like this one, adding to the modernity of the image.

Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” sips on a Coke.

caption Belle as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Notice the rose embroidered onto her overalls – a clever nod to “The Enchanted Rose” from the 1991 Disney film.

Ariel prefers Starbucks. The baristas even spelled her name right.

caption Arial as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

If you look closely, you’ll see a tattoo of Flounder – Ariel’s best friend under the sea – on her right arm.

Artemieva also likes to include facts about the original Disney movies in her Instagram posts, which she writes in Russian and English.

caption Merida from “Brave” as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

In her Cinderella post, for instance, she writes: “The entire film was shot in live-action before animators began drawing. Filmmakers used this technique to get a better idea of how they wanted the characters to move around in the environment.”

Artemieva’s princesses certainly interact with their modern environments.

She draws both classic and new princesses — like this rendition of Tiana, from 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

caption Princess Tiana as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Check out Princess Aurora’s “Sleeping Beauty”-themed pajamas.

caption Sleeping Beauty as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Fittingly, she’s eating breakfast in bed.

And the outdoorsy Mulan is chilling at the beach.

caption Mulan as a millennial. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Artemieva often draws the princesses more than once. Here’s one version of Moana…

caption Moana as a millennial, surfing. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

This rendition of Moana isn’t a far cry from her original Disney character, who lives by the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

…and here she is scarfing down some In-N-Out.

caption Moana as a millennial, donning a hip baseball cap. source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

It doesn’t get much more West-Coast millennial than that.

And if you’re a sucker for Disney love, Artemieva recently started drawing famous Disney couples as millennials.

caption Ariel and Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid.” source Courtesy Daria Artemieva.

Check them all out on her Instagram, here.