An artist imagines what your favorite Disney princesses would look like in real life, and the results are extremely relatable

caption Waves can be strong, which Ariel should know. source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Andhika Muksin is a graphic designer who specializes in digital collages.

Three years ago, Muksin began a series focusing on what he calls “realistic Disney princesses,” showing what these princesses would really look like in real life.

Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” would most likely be knocked off the rock by waves during her big scene.

Have you ever wondered how Snow White wakes up from her long slumber looking so perfect? Or how Ariel’s makeup stayed on when she was underwater?

These are the questions graphic designer Andhika Muksin is asking – and he’s created art that shows the bedhead Snow White would actually have when she woke up.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Muksin’s work, and see some of his best creations.

caption Ariel must have had some waterproof makeup in the movie. source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Muksin calls them digital collages, and he started creating them two to three years ago.

“I get inspired by random things. At random times,” he told Insider.

caption This wave would knock her out, probably. source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

“It could’ve been something I read, or new music I listened to. Sometimes I look at DIY slime videos on YouTube and get inspiration for something that has no relation to slime-making. But usually, the ideas come as a full, finished form. All I do is basically collage them all together,” Muksin said.

These reimagined photos help remind us that, while we loved the Disney princesses, their appearances aren’t exactly attainable for the rest of us.

caption “Aladdin.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Jasmine’s curls take time!

These pieces all come from a place of love.

caption Snow White was sleeping for a long time. source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

“I personally think one of Disney’s assets [is] their characters, and how they keep the longevity of these characters by constantly revitalizing them through merchandise, Broadway, and even live-action remakes, with tweaks here and there,” he told Insider.

Another artist reimagined Snow White as a psychologist.

“I think Disney is moving [in] a promising direction in terms of diversifying their new characters,” Muksin said.

caption “Beauty and the Beast.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

He cited Riley from “Inside Out,” Miguel from “Coco,” and the titular character from “Moana” as positive role models for kids.

“Those characters are already so different than the ones I grew up with,” Muksin told Insider. “And I think Disney needs to do more of this, pushing more inclusivity.”

Muksin’s attention to detail leads to some Easter eggs in his art. Check out that pizza box — does it look familiar?

caption “The Little Mermaid.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Stumped? It says the pizza is from Pizza Planet. One of the most famous Easter eggs in Pixar movies is that a Pizza Planet delivery truck pops up in almost every Pixar film.

In her hurry, Cinderella seems to have left behind more than her glass slipper.

caption “Cinderella.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Muksin also dabbles in updating the Disney movies into modern times, like with this downright frightening use of the Face Swap filter on Snapchat.

caption “Snow White.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Snow White and the Huntsman, just a couple of pals.

A personal favorite of Muksin’s is this unflattering — but realistic — angle of Cinderella FaceTiming her trusty sidekick, Jacques.

caption Who among us hasn’t looked like this? source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

According to Muksin, this is what began the realistic Disney princesses series.

Muksin also edits Disney princesses into real-life situations, like the animated Cinderella running away after Zendaya upstages her at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Zendaya channeled the princess this year. source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

Zendaya wasn’t the only celebrity to channel a Disney character at this year’s Met Gala.

But our favorites are the ones that make the Disney princesses a little more relatable.

caption “Pocahontas.” source Courtesy of Andhika Muksin

How did Pocahontas look so good with the wind, leaves, and probably dirt blowing in her face during “Colors of the Wind”?