10 magical photos of Disney princesses reimagined as real-life women

caption Left: Mulan. Right: Serena Yuan, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Detroit-based photographer Jessica Kobeissi created a photo series that captures what she thinks Disney princesses would look like as real women in 2019.

She gave the modern-day Cinderella combat boots instead of glass slippers, and her version of Ariel wore a glittery green dress that resembled fish scales.

This is Kobeissi’s first photo series where she’s reimagined iconic characters, and she told INSIDER her next project will likely be inspired by Disney villains.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Like many people who grew up loving classic Disney movies, Detroit-based fashion photographer Jessica Kobeissi has fond memories of watching movies like “Mulan” and “Aladdin.” She’s been a fashion and portrait photographer for eight years, and recently, she decided to put her own spin on the iconic princess characters she grew up with.

The 29-year-old photographer, whose YouTube channel has more than 1.4 million subscribers, thought of the idea in January to create a photo series inspired by Disney princesses. She said she originally wanted to keep the models’ hair, makeup, and clothing traditional.

Read more: 11 prom dresses that will make you feel like a Disney princess

“I wanted to put them in costume dresses and the glass slippers and everything because that’s how I know the princesses,” she told INSIDER, “but some of my friends told me it would be a lot cooler if I put them in regular clothing, and then I realized how great it would be to make it a little more modern.”

Kobeissi then scoured online shops including ASOS, Revolve, and Dolls Kill, and found clothes she felt both resembled each princess’s character and reflected what girls in 2019 actually wear.

“Girls are always seen as these glamorous princesses, always polite and proper,” she said. “I wanted to show women outside of that image.”

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite Disney princesses would look like if they were real people in 2019.

This is photographer and YouTuber Jessica Kobeissi’s first photo series where she’s recreated iconic characters in a modern way.

caption Left: Mulan. Right: Serena Yuan, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Growing up, Kobeissi’s favorite Disney princess movie was “Mulan.” Kobeissi said she hopes people find that her reimagined version of Mulan captures the character’s bravery and strength.

Kobeissi originally wanted to dress the models in ball gowns and crowns that matched the classic Disney costumes, but her friends suggested she capture what princesses would wear in 2019.

caption Left: Tiana. Right: Sydney Harper, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Here, Kobeissi’s reimagined Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” glows in her signature golden color but wears a crop top as a modern twist.

Kobeissi scoured online stores such as ASOS, Revolve, and Dolls Kill for clothing pieces that were both on-trend and matched the style of each princess.

caption Left: Pocahontas. Right: Sophia Esperanza, a model. Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

“They’re princesses, but they’re also real girls and women,” Kobeissi said. “They don’t always have to be in big dresses or with their glamorous costumes.”

The styling for her reimagined version of Pocahontas is made modern with a bodysuit and paper bag-style pants, which Kobeissi said she felt were things girls today actually love to wear.

For example, she styled the modern-day Cinderella with a similar-colored dress, but in a silhouette that girls today can relate to.

caption Left: Cinderella. Right: Stella Rose, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

According to Kobeissi’s vision, in 2019, princesses wear combat boots, not glass slippers.

The modern-day version of Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty” is truly the queen of naps, as Kobeissi chose to put a crown on her head.

caption Left: Aurora. Right: Willodeen Swaffield, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

“I wanted to keep some elements of the princesses the same, but I also wanted to show a different side to them in my own vision,” she said.

Kobeissi also gave a fresh take to “The Little Mermaid” with a glittery dress that resembles Ariel’s mermaid tail.

caption Left: Ariel. Right: Lilia Harlin, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Kobeissi’s photos really do make it seem like the princesses are a part of our world.

Kobeissi said she tried to chose models with similar ethnicities to the original characters because she wanted to stay true to their stories.

caption Left: Jasmine. Right: Sarah Al-Salman, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel. Hair by Brea Parizon.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Jasmine was another one of Kobeissi’s favorite princesses to recreate.

“I’m Arab myself, so the Jasmine photo was especially meaningful to me,” she said. “She looked so spot-on.”

Kobeissi said some photos more closely resemble the original princess, and she’s OK with that, because she wanted to showcase different kinds of beauty.

caption Left: Bell. Right: Tashi Rodriguez, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Kobeissi said she photographed her longtime friend and model Tashi Rodriguez as Belle to bring a new perspective to the book-loving princess.

“The model I chose for Belle doesn’t match completely, but I kind of like it that way … she’s beautiful, and I wanted to include her,” she said. “I hope people see these photos and see they don’t have to look a certain way to look beautiful.”

There were some characters Kobeissi wasn’t originally planning on including in the series, like Tinker Bell, who is technically a fairy, not a Disney princess.

caption Left: Tinker Bell. Right: Paulina Shafir, a model. (Makeup by Hayley Kassel.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

The 2019 version of Tinkerbell from “Peter Pan” has pigtails and wears a t-shirt under her sparkly dress.

Kobeissi said she wasn’t planning to capture Tinker Bell because the fairy is technically not part of the Disney princess franchise. But when Kobeissi arrived in LA for the princess photoshoots, she happened to meet with the model, Paulina Shafir, who reminded her of the “Peter Pan” fairy.

“I didn’t even think about Tinker Bell, but it was meant to be that we included her,” Kobeissi said.

Kobeissi said this isn’t her last photo series. She’s planning another one where she’ll recreate Disney villains.

caption Left: Snow White. Right: Lauren Keeline, a model. (Makeup by Courtney Hagen.) source Disney, Jessica Kobeissi

Kobeissi said she hopes to continue photographing similar projects in the future and is starting to plan a Disney villains-themed photoshoot.

For more of Jessica Kobeissi’s work, visit her Instagram page or website.