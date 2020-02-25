Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was promoted to lead the Disney-owned streaming service

caption Kelly Campbell. source Hulu

Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was named president of the Disney-owned streaming service.

Her promotion comes after Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down in February and Disney brought Hulu’s operations closer to its direct-to-consumer and international business.

Campbell will report directly to Disney exec Kevin Mayer, who leads the direct-to-consumer and international division.

Campbell will oversee Hulu’s streaming business in her new role and work closely with Disney execs to integrate aspects of Hulu into Disney’s broader direct-to-consumer streaming business, Variety reported. Campbell will report directly to Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s direct-to-consumer and international division.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” Mayer said in a statement. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond.”

Her promotion comes after Randy Freer stepped down as CEO in January and Disney brought Hulu’s operations closer to its direct-to-consumer and international business.

Hulu’s scripted originals had already been overseen by Disney TV Studios’ Dana Walden. The company said when Freer stepped down that other leaders at Hulu would also report directly to execs in Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international business as part of the reorganization.

Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 after 12 years at Google in multiple senior marketing roles. At Hulu, she led the marketing for the company’s SVOD platform as well as its live-TV business. She led big campaigns for original hits like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fyre Fraud.” Most recently, Hulu aired an ad in the 2020 Super Bowl to promote the streaming service’s live sports with a spot starring Tom Brady, who joked about his retirement plans.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” said Campbell, who was featured in Business Insider’s 2020 list of top marketers in streaming video. “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”

