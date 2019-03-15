Disney has rehired James Gunn to direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ after firing him over offensive tweets

caption James Gunn. source John Phillips/UK Press via Getty

Disney has reinstated James Gunn as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” Gunn’s representative confirmed to Business Insider on Friday.

Gunn was fired last year after offensive tweets resurfaced.

Gunn was hired by Warner Bros. to write and possibly direct a “Suicide Squad” sequel in October. Gunn’s representative confirmed that Gunn will finish the new “Suicide Squad” movie before Marvel Studios begins production on “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

Warner Bros. and Disney did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Disney fired Gunn in July from directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third “Guardians” movie after offensive tweets resurfaced from years ago in which Gunn made jokes about child abuse.

The decision was met with immediate backlash, including from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast, which released a joint statement in defense of Gunn in July.

“The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart,” the letter said.

“Guardians” star Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, has been the most vocal cast member in support of Gunn and even said it was “nauseating” to work for Disney after the firing.

Gunn released a statement on Twitter on Friday. His full statement is below: