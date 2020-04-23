Disney is releasing free videos that give you a front-row seat on some of its most beloved rides

caption A view of the Incredicoaster in California’s Disneyland. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

Disney is sharing videos that take viewers on some of its most beloved attractions.

The videos give a first-person perspective of each ride, and some of the clips include facts over the footage so viewers can learn about the attractions.

So far, the company has released videos about the Incredicoaster in Disneyland, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Disney World, and It’s a Small World at various Disney theme parks.

The videos are free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

Disney understands that fans are anticipating the moment when its theme parks can reopen.

So, until then, the company is releasing videos that let you virtually ride some of its most beloved attractions. On Wednesday, for example, the Disney Parks YouTube channel uploaded a video titled “Get Ready to Launch on an Adventure that’s Simply Incredible.”

The video gives viewers a first-person perspective of the Incredicoaster, found at Disneyland in California, and also shares on-screen facts about the ride.

Previously, Disney released a similar video about Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The video is free to watch on the Disney Parks YouTube channel, and shows viewers what it’s like to sit in the ride’s first train car.

The “Ride & Learn”-style video also includes behind-the-scenes anecdotes about how the attraction was created.

And on April 6, Disney released a compilation video that shows what It’s a Small World looks like in its theme parks around the world. The footage includes the ride’s classic theme song, and was filmed from the perspective of someone in a ride boat.

Virtual rides aren’t the only way to experience Disney magic at home. Other ideas include making your favorite Disney dishes, watching videos of theme-park parades, and even making DIY versions of your favorite rides using household objects.

To learn more about Disney’s new videos, visit the Disney Parks YouTube channel here.