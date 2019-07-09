I used to swipe this aloe gel from Disney hotels because it was the only thing that soothed my sunburned skin — now it’s available online

source Disney

H20+ Cooling Aloe Gel is the only thing I’ve found that soothes my sun-kissed skin.

Previously only available at Disney resorts or on its cruises as a free amenity, you can now buy the wonderfully scented gel at ShopDisney for $19.99 .

I’ve tried other sun and aloe gels, but this is the only one that not only smells good but works wonders on my skin too.

I have a confession – I am a hotel amenities thief.

But don’t get the wrong idea, I don’t scamper off with plush robes, umbrellas, or Frette pillowcases – I just swipe the mini soaps and shampoos that the hotel assumes you’re going to use or take anyway.

Many times I’ll leave them be, but if a hotel is offering high-quality travel-sized toiletries such as Le Labo’s Rose 31 shampoo (at Fairmont properties), Bliss Body Butter (at W properties), or the lovely Atelier Bloem Mandarin and Citrus Body Wash (at Kimpton Hotels), the bottles will end up in my beauty bag for my journey back home.

While I’ve experienced – and swiped – a wide variety of products during my hotel stays, my absolute favorite in-room discovery is the H20+ Cooling Aloe Gel from Disney resorts.

I’ll often end up at a Disney resort or on one of its massive cruises for work or fun. Nine times out of ten, my trip to see Mickey and his pals will involve oodles of rides, churros, and lots (and I mean lots) of sun. That’s what happens when you’re running around Anaheim or Orlando, or lounging on a cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean.

But no matter how much I lather on sunscreen, I always end up sweating it off or missing a spot. My pale Nordic skin always gets lightly stung by the harmful rays of the sun, causing an unpleasant tickle of overexposure. As in, I burn.

This is where H2O+ Cooling Aloe Gel comes in.

Previously known as “Solar Relief Gel,” it now goes by “Cooling Aloe Gel.” But no matter the name, it’s a magical substance that’s saved my skin after being in the most magical place on Earth.

This light-blue gel has a fresh light scent akin to the sweet aroma after a rainfall. It’s relaxing and has a unisex odor. The scent doesn’t linger though, it dissipates soon after application.

Immediately when you put the gel on, it has a cooling effect that feels light and smooth on skin. The oil-free gel absorbs quickly, giving instant relief to my sun-stung skin. It provides my skin with the much-needed moisture it needs, replenishing it in a restorative way.

H20 has been creating water-based formulas for skin hydration for more than 30 years. Its product line doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, or mineral oils, and leans heavily on botanicals. Water is the first and main ingredient, but the gel also includes a slew of natural healing ingredients such as aloe vera, spirulina, and seaweed, along with others.

I’ve tried other sun relief gels which tend to make my skin feel tight and taut after using. One in particular one smelled more like a first-aid cream than the aroma of vacation that the H2O Cooling Aloe Gel has.

The Cooling Aloe Gel is created exclusively for Disney and is part of the sea-inspired Disney Resorts H20 + Beauty Collection as a standalone item for $19.99, or as part of a larger skin-, hair, and body-care set for $47.98. It’s a welcome sight after a long day under the brutal sun.

Sadly, the elixir that fights the sun gods’ wrath is no longer available at the resorts or on the cruise ships as a complimentary in-room amenity. But thankfully, the Cooling Aloe Gel is available on ShopDisney for $19.99. While I was able to hoard the little bottles over the years from my hotel stays, I’d gladly pay $19.99 for a tube – it’s worth it.

Since this isn’t a product that you can just go to your local drugstore and pick up, that’s the one drawback in my mind – you can only get it by ordering it directly from Disney. But the gel is long lasting and is the only thing that soothes my skin, so it’s worth ordering and keeping in my summer travel bag for when the sun is just too much.