Disney’s new ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer teases playful banter between stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt costar in “Jungle Cruise.” source Disney

Disney released a second trailer for “Jungle Cruise” after releasing its first in October 2019.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in the summer adventure movie that hits theaters on Friday, July 24.

The new trailer centers around the race to find a mythical Amazonian tree with healing powers that, as British scientist Lily Houghton (Blunt) tells local steamboat captain Frank Wolff (Johnson), “could change the world.”

Lily warns that if the tree gets into the wrong hands, it could “awaken a great evil” – cut to an army of villainous soldiers who have snakes growing out of their faces.

The trailer shows Lily and Frank fighting the enemy soldiers, fending off leopards, and attempting to swing on jungle vines, all while bantering along the way.

And watch the first trailer for the movie below.