10 Disney sequels that are better than the originals

Sequels get a bad rap as often being worse than the original movie.

But many sequels from Disney were more beloved than the originals.

When it comes to Disney sequels, fans can usually go into round two expecting it to be significantly less magical the second time around.

At the turn of the century, Walt Disney Studios was busy releasing straight-to-video sequels for almost every one of their beloved ’90s classics, and the majority of them fell completely flat. Case in point: The second installments of films like “Mulan”, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, and “Pocahontas” probably didn’t need to happen, and their low scores on Rotten Tomatoes attest to that.

However, amongst the myriad of flops, there were a few follow-ups that defied this trend and have become classics in their own right. Not only are these sequels completely watchable, but they’ve also beaten the odds to be more beloved by Disney faithful than their predecessors. Here’s the ten Disney sequels that are better than the original and worth watching over and over again, according to fans and critics alike.

“The Incredibles 2” came 14 years after the first one.

caption “The Incredibles 2.” source Disney/Pixar

When the first “Incredibles” film burst onto the scene in 2004, it was a breath of fresh air. With sleek computer animation, witty dialogue, and an interesting storyline, it was hard to believe that anything could top the original – until the second film came out.

While fans had to wait 14 years for a follow-up, it was well worth the delay. Rotten Tomatoes users gave the 2018 sequel an 86% rating versus the first film’s score of 75%.

Critics liked “Ralph Breaks the Internet” a little bit more than the original.

caption “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” source Disney

Speaking of 2018 sequels, “Wreck-It-Ralph’s” continuation slightly edged out the original on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which calculates the percentage of critics who give the movie a positive review.

“Ralph Breaks The Internet,” which scored 88% versus the 2012 film’s 87%, continued the winning combination of colorful animation and arcade nostalgia while delving more into core characters’ relationships.

“Toy Story 3” made many weep.

caption “Toy Story 3.” source Pixar

While there’s no arguing that the ’94 “Toy Story” is one of the most beloved Disney films out there, the third installment of the movie got the best critic and fan reviews out of any movie and had the unique ability to make grown men and women openly weep when watching it.

In addition, it became only the third animated movie ever (after Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Pixar’s “Up”) to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture – an honor that the original “Toy Story” did not receive.

Critics thought “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was more modern and politically relevant.

caption “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” source Disney/Marvel

The second installment of Marvel’s Captain America series upstaged the original, “Captain America: The First Avenger” when it opened in theaters in 2014.

Unlike its 2011 predecessor, which featured a more retro vibe and focused on the past, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was described by critics as being politically relevant with superior action scenes and a refreshing narrative. Audiences scored it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the previous film’s 74%.

“The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” is the second live-action version Disney released.

caption “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.” source Disney

Disney’s first live-action installment of Lewis Carroll’s beloved Narnia series received mixed reviews in 2005. “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” got a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the 2008 sequel “Prince Caspian’s” rating of 73%. While the second book wasn’t as well known, the following film did a decent job of advancing the original’s CGI visuals, adding exciting action sequences, and furthering the plot line.

“Herbie Rides Again” got better critic reviews than the first.

caption “Herbie Rides Again.” source Buena Vista Films

Critics thought 1974’s “Herbie Rides Again” was a step above the original. Continuing the story from “Love Bug” of the lovable Volkswagen Beetle, “Herbie Rides Again” got a Tomatometer reading of 80% compared to the 1969 “Love Bug’s” score of 75%.

“An Extremely Goofy Movie” followed Goofy’s son through college.

caption “An Extremely Goofy Movie.” source A Goofy Movie/Facebook

Five years after Disney’s ’95 “A Goofy Movie” came out, “An Extremely Goofy Movie” followed Goofy’s son, Max, through his first year of college with his dad in tow.

With all new songs, hilarious hijinks, and even more goofiness, the 2000 sequel scored a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, while the original story got just 44%.

In “High School Musical 2” we got more Troy, Gabriella, and catchy songs.

caption “High School Musical 2.” source Disney Channel

“High School Musical 2” returned in 2007 with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and the rest of the Wildcats from the 2006 Disney Channel film.

In addition to the fact that Efron actually sang in the sequel and it is still Disney’s most successful DCOM ever, reviewers applauded the second installment for a coherent storyline, catchy soundtrack, and great costumes. The film garnered a 57% rating on the Tomatometer versus the original’s 56%.

“The Rescuers Down Under” had the same Rotten Tomato score as the original but there were elements viewers enjoyed me.

caption “The Rescuers Down Under.” source Walt Disney Pictures

While “The Rescuers Down Under” and its 1997 predecessor, “The Rescuers“, both garnered 68% audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers agreed that the sequel had a few things going for it over the original.

Despite a storyline that was oftentimes meandering, reviewers enjoyed the 1990 film’s brisker pace, exciting sequence of action scenes, and improved animation.

“Son of Flubber” was Disney’s first big-screen sequel.

caption “Son of Flubber.” source Walt Disney Pictures

In 1963, the “Son of Flubber” became Walt Disney productions very first big screen sequel after the film followed in the footsteps of 1961’s “The Absent-Minded Professor.” Fred MacMurray returned as Professor Ned Brainard in the black-and-white follow-up, which earned an 86% on the Tomatometer versus the original’s 82%.

