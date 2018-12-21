12 Disney sequels you forgot existed

caption Chances are you forgot about “Hercules: Zero to Hero.” source Walt Disney Studios

Original Disney movies are iconic, but a lot of their sequels are forgettable.

The first direct-to-video sequel was “Cinderella II: Dreams Come True.”

“Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World” finds Pocahontas paying a visit to London, England in hopes to save John Smith.

Some Disney “sequels” are actually prequels, or mid-quels and show their main character’s at a young age.

Disney produces so many feature films that it’s almost impossible to keep up with them all. Sequels especially tend to get lost in the shuffle, so in order to jog your memory, here are a few Disney movies with sequels you probably forgot about.

“Cinderella II: Dreams Come True” shows Cinderella’s happily ever after life.

caption The film tells three stories of Cinderella’s life as a princess. source Disney

“Cinderella II: Dreams Come True” is a peek at what happens after the princess supposedly lives happily ever after. You might’ve overlooked this title, since the sequel to Disney’s 1950’s classic “Cinderella” was the first direct-to-video sequel in Walt’s franchise.

“Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World” brings Pocahontas to London, England.

caption The storyline mirrors the original film. source Disney

“Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World” finds Pocahontas paying a visit to London, England in hopes to save John Smith, who’s been captured by soldiers under the command of the original movie’s villain, Governor Ratcliffe.

There’s a semi-romantic connection between Pocahontas and her Englishmen guide, John Rolfe, and it’s basically just a really similar storyline to the original film.

“Return to Never Land” features Wendy’s daughter.

caption Jane is not a believer at the start of the film. source Disney

Peter Pan has his work cut out for him in this 2002 animated adventure when Captain Hook brings Wendy’s daughter, Jane, to Neverland. Unlike her starstruck mother, Jane doesn’t believe in magic, and the only way she can return home is if she can fly.

With a little trust and pixie dust, Peter, Tink, and the lost boys must make a believer out of her.

“Bambi II” introduces viewers to Bambi’s dad.

caption His father is the Great Prince. source Disney

In the first “Bambi” movie, the little deer loses his mother. In the 2006 sequel, Bambi finds his father, who just so happens to be the Great Prince of the forest.

“Tarzan II” shows Tarzan finding his place amongst the apes.

caption It’s a classic coming-of-age film. source Disney

“Tarzan’s” sequel is technically a prequel featuring the wild child as a teenager, growing up among gorillas and elephants that are, obviously, unlike himself.

It’s basically a coming-of-age animated film that offers “Tarzan” fans a glimpse at life before Jane entered the jungle.

“Hercules: Zero to Hero” shows Hercules in school.

caption He tries not to use his powers in school throughout the film. source Disney

Hercules got a prequel/mid-quel, too, in which the divine hero reminisces over his teenage years. The film went straight to video, and was basically an edited version of the made-for-TV series.

“The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea” shows Ariel and Eric happily married.

caption They even have a child in the film. source Disney

“The Little Mermaid” returns in this 2000 sequel, only this time she’s living life on land with her husband, Prince Eric, and her daughter, Melody.

“The grass is always greener” is basically the gist of “Return To The Sea“: Melody wants to be a mermaid, but Ariel doesn’t want her daughter to be part of that world. And like mother like daughter, Melody takes it upon herself to go exploring.

She just happens to stumble upon the villainous Ursula’s sister, Morgana, who generously offers Melody the opportunity to swap legs for fins, at a price. Suddenly Ariel is forced to slay the sea witch once and for all, and you’re bound to experience some major deja vu.

“Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure” shows Scamp meeting the love of his life.

caption Scamp is your classic rebellious teenager. source Disney

“Lady and The Tramp’s” sequel follows the same “grass is always greener” scenario as the original film, only this time Lady and Tramp’s son Scamp breaks out of their domesticated lifestyle to experience the ways of the streets. Of course there’s a budding romance thrown in the mix – because, really, what’s a “Lady and the Tramp” sequel without a little love and a lot of pasta?

“Kronk’s New Groove” has Kronk owning a pizza parlor.

caption Kronk is consistently trying to impress his father. source Disney

Yet another direct-to-video Disney sequel, fans of “The Emperor’s New Groove” will be happy to see Kronk doing well for himself as the owner of a successful pizzeria.

The storyline dives into Kronk pre-pizza business, and explains how he got involved with the evil Yzma in the first place. But then it flashes back to present day, and cue Kronk trying to impress his father by asking friends to pose as his wife and children.

“An Extremely Goofy Movie” has Goofy’s son Max college bound.

caption Max’s friends make an appearance as well. source Disney

Goofy’s son Max is off to college, but little does he know dear ol’ dad is coming along for the ride. The film is a father and son bonding experience for the ages, with a happy ending.

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” is the Christmas version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Belle seems to love the holiday spirit but the Beast is harder to sway. source Disney

This tale as old as time is often forgotten about, and that might be because a) it was another direct-to-video sequel that just sort of happened, and b) it’s more of a Christmas special than it is a traditional sequel.

The story also takes place when Beast is still, well, a beast, so even though it’s considered a sequel, it’s a prequel at best.

“Aladdin and the King of Thieves” features Aladdin’s dad Cassim.

caption Cassim’s obsession causes some problems for Aladdin. source Disney

Aladdin and Jasmine are just about ready to tie the knot in this 1996 animated sequel, when Aladdin gets wind of his father, Cassim, being alive and well. The problem is, Cassim is overly fixated on finding the Hand of Midas, aka a hand that turns everything it touches to gold. If Aladdin didn’t have daddy issues before, he certainly does now.

