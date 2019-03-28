A Disney wine bar is serving 2 new boozy drinks made with Dole Whip that pineapple fans will love

caption Wine Bar George’s Froscato beverage is made with moscato, vodka, and Dole Whip Pineapple. source Wine Bar George

Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs in Florida will now be able to try Dole Whip in two new alcoholic beverages.

Wine Bar George will serve “Froscato” and “Froscato Mimosa” drinks made with the iconic pineapple-flavored soft serve starting Saturday, March 30.

The $13 Froscato combines the sweet treat with moscato and vodka, while the $15 Froscato Mimosa recipe swaps out vodka for prosecco.

The drinks are part of the restaurant’s new Wine Country Brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, starting on March 30.

However, both Dole Whip beverages will be available throughout the week as well.

caption A serving of the Froscato Mimosa is priced at $15. source Wine Bar George

On Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wine Bar George will serve brunch treats like French toast with brioche, mascarpone, and caramel sauce; burrata with avocado, bacon, and ciabbata; and eggs benedict.

caption The restaurant’s new Wine Country Brunch, which will include specialty menu items like French toast. source Wine Bar George

Boozy Dole Whip slushies aren’t the only cocktails on Wine Bar George’s brunch menu. Diners can order spritzes and spirits as well as 140 different wines that are available by the glass, bottle, and ounce.

The restaurant also offers a strawberry frosé drink and a freaujolais (frozen beaujolais with vodka and raspberry) beverage, both of which sell for $13.

Even though most of the eatery’s brunch specials are only available during the four-hour weekend brunch window, Wine Bar George will be offering both of the new Dole Whip Pineapple drinks throughout the week.