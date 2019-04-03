Starbucks is selling 6 new mugs that represent different Disney theme parks

- Disney and Starbucks have teamed up to create a set of six mugs as part of the coffee retailer’s “Been There: Pin Drop Collection.”
- The collection was designed to represent US Disney theme parks.
- They include Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, California Adventure, and Disneyland Park.
- Each mug retails for $19.99, and can only be purchased within Disney theme parks.
It just got easier to bring Disney magic into your home.
The company has teamed up with Starbucks to create a line of six mugs, each of which represents a different US Disney theme park. Mugs for Disneyland Park and California Adventure are included, as well as themed cups that represent Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom.
The mugs retail for $19.99 each, according to WDW News Today, and are only available for purchase within Disney theme parks.
Instagram user @mugs_of_disney shared photos of the four mugs that were designed to represent the Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida.
The green and white Animal Kingdom mug is covered in illustrations of wildlife, while the maroon Hollywood Studios mug has drawings of attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Fantasmic.
Epcot’s mug has shades of purple, yellow, and white, and features images of the park’s monorail, World Showcase exhibit, and a variety of food. There’s also a blue and yellow Magic Kingdom mug, which includes illustrations of Cinderella’s castle, fireworks, and the park’s most beloved rides.
Another Disney fan on Instagram, @our.happiest.adventures, shared images of the California-themed mugs.
The mug designed to represent Disneyland Park is blue and pink, and includes drawings of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, the monorail, and Mickey-shaped food.
And to represent California Adventure, a red, white, and-blue mug features illustrations of rides like Mickey’s Fun Wheel, and attractions like Cars Land.
The mug set was created as part of Starbucks’ ongoing “Been There” series, which features mugs designed to represent different destinations. The Disney set is specifically part of the “Pin Drop Collection.”
