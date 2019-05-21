Disney is selling a line of avocado-themed merchandise, and the pits are shaped like Mickey Mouse

- source
- Disney is selling a line of avocado-themed merchandise with pits on each product that are shaped like Mickey Mouse.
- The line includes a variety of accessories, kitchen utensils, housewares, and stationery.
- Items from the collection range in price from $9.95 to $16.95, and can be purchased on the shopDisney website.
Disney is constantly releasing new merchandise, from park-exclusive mugs to products based on characters. But most recently, the company has unveiled a new line inspired entirely by produce.
On its website, Disney is currently selling a line of merchandise in which every product is either shaped like an avocado, or features a print of the fruit. Throughout the entire line, avocado pits are also shaped like Mickey Mouse.
The collection ranges in price from $9.95 to $16.95, and can be purchased on the shopDisney website.
The seven-piece collection includes three products that can actually be used to eat. The $14.95 salt-and-pepper shaker set, for example, includes two bottles shaped like avocados.
The pits on each shaker also resemble Mickey Mouse.
To use for guacamole or other dips, Disney is selling the $16.95 Mickey Mouse Avocado Dip Bowl. The dish is ceramic, and cannot be placed in the dishwasher or microwave, according to Disney’s website.
Disney’s on-the-go option is a $14.95 drink tumbler, which is pink and printed with Mickey-and-Minnie inspired avocados. The cup also includes a reusable straw, and can hold 20 ounces of liquid.
Read more: Disney will soon sell churros that look like lightsabers, and they’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan’s dream
In terms of accessories, Disney’s latest collection includes a $16.95 pink hat with a Mickey-and-Minnie inspired avocados printed on the front.
If you’re looking for something more obscure, the line also includes a $9.95 set of small, avocado-shaped pins. The products are packaged on cardboard shaped like toast.
When you’re not wearing the pins, you can store the products on the matching Mickey Mouse Avocado Trinket Tray, which retails for $9.95.
If you prefer stationery, the collection also includes a $12.95 notebook printed with the phrase, “Avo Good Day.”
You can see the entire collection on Disney’s website.
