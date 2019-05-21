Disney is selling a line of avocado-themed merchandise, and the pits are shaped like Mickey Mouse

caption The Mickey Mouse Avocado Trinket Tray retails for $9.95. source shopDisney

Disney is constantly releasing new merchandise, from park-exclusive mugs to products based on characters. But most recently, the company has unveiled a new line inspired entirely by produce.

On its website, Disney is currently selling a line of merchandise in which every product is either shaped like an avocado, or features a print of the fruit. Throughout the entire line, avocado pits are also shaped like Mickey Mouse.

The collection ranges in price from $9.95 to $16.95, and can be purchased on the shopDisney website.

The seven-piece collection includes three products that can actually be used to eat. The $14.95 salt-and-pepper shaker set, for example, includes two bottles shaped like avocados.

The pits on each shaker also resemble Mickey Mouse.

caption The Mickey Mouse Avocado Salt and Pepper Shaker Set retails for $14.95. source shopDisney

To use for guacamole or other dips, Disney is selling the $16.95 Mickey Mouse Avocado Dip Bowl. The dish is ceramic, and cannot be placed in the dishwasher or microwave, according to Disney’s website.

caption The Mickey Mouse Avocado Dip Bowl retails for $16.95. source shopDisney

Disney’s on-the-go option is a $14.95 drink tumbler, which is pink and printed with Mickey-and-Minnie inspired avocados. The cup also includes a reusable straw, and can hold 20 ounces of liquid.

caption The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Avocado Tumbler with Straw. source shopDisney

In terms of accessories, Disney’s latest collection includes a $16.95 pink hat with a Mickey-and-Minnie inspired avocados printed on the front.

caption The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Avocado Baseball Cap for Adults. source shopDisney

If you’re looking for something more obscure, the line also includes a $9.95 set of small, avocado-shaped pins. The products are packaged on cardboard shaped like toast.

caption The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Avocado Pin Set retails for $9.95. source shopDisney

When you’re not wearing the pins, you can store the products on the matching Mickey Mouse Avocado Trinket Tray, which retails for $9.95.

caption The Mickey Mouse Avocado Trinket Tray retails for $9.95. source shopDisney

If you prefer stationery, the collection also includes a $12.95 notebook printed with the phrase, “Avo Good Day.”

caption The Mickey and Minnie Mouse ”Avo Good Day” Journal. source shopDisney

You can see the entire collection on Disney’s website.