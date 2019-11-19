Disney has released its list of the top 15 holiday toys for 2019 — including gifts for Avengers fans, a Frozen castle, and more

source shopDisney

For the second year, Disney has released its list of the top holiday toys for 2019. From a LEGO Disney train, to Elsa and Anna’s Arendelle castle, to figures from the upcoming “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” there’s something for every kid and every age.

If you’re looking for gift ideas, scroll through to find toys from “Star Wars,” Marvel, “Frozen,” and “Toy Story” ad more. They’re all available at shopDisney and in Disney stores, so you can easily get something for every kid on your list. And for those who love to watch classic and new Disney shows and films, a Disney Plus subscription ($6.99/month or $69.99/year) is a great gift. Read all about Disney’s new streaming service here.

Here are Disney’s top holiday toys for 2019:

For the Minnie Mouse fan

Help raise a future gardener with the Minnie Mouse Flower Cart Play Set. Included in this colorful cart are flower pots, seed packets, tools, and cash for when they pretend to sell you some of their bounty.

For the Woody fan

Just like in the “Toy Story” movies, this Woody talks. Pull his string, and he’ll say film phrases like ”Trash? You’re not going in the trash,” ”Operation pull-toy,” and ”Hang on, little guy.” This Woody can also detect when another “Toy Story” interactive figure is nearby and will say unique lines related to that character.

For the Disney character fan

The Disney Animators doll series is an adorable take on classic Disney characters. These beloved icons are reimagined into sweet toddler forms, and in this set, they’re all mini. The doll set includes 14 5-inch figures including Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Tinker Bell, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Moana, Merida, Tiana, and Charlotte as well as various accessories.

For the dog lover

Kids can practice animal care with the Fifi Pet Bath Play Set. Fifi, Minnie Mouse’s canine companion, comes with a tub, towel, accessories, and a working faucet and sprayer. Fifi even changes color when immersed in hot water, magic!

For the ‘Lion King’ fan

You can’t go wrong with a stuffed animal, especially if it’s as cute as this Simba from “The Lion King.”

For the Marvel fan

Avengers fans – who aren’t too scared of the power of Thanos – will be delighted with this talking action figure of the Marvel baddie. Armed with 15 different phrases, this figure also features a light-up gauntlet.

For the Cinderella fan

No pumpkins here, this Cinderella doll comes with a grand carriage pulled by a handsome white horse. The light-up carriage can hold two dolls, so if Prince Charming comes a-calling, he can grab a ride too.

For the aspiring chef

Before letting your kid loose in an actual kitchen, let them get some practice with the Mickey Mouse Kitchen Play Set. While donning an apron and oven mitt, they can use their light-up stove to “cook” up a color-changing pizza, some tea, and spaghetti and meatballs.

For the ‘Cars’ fan

“Cars” fans can take their own Lightning McQueen for a spin with his remote control toy car. For added fun, they can use the “steering wheel” handset to control the sports car.

For the ‘Toy Story 4’ fan

For kids who would like to play “Toy Story 4” at home with stars like Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Forky, there’s this 19-figure play set. Even Mr. Pricklepants is included!

For ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan

Kids who love Ariel, and also love dress up, will love this Ariel Tabletop Vanity Play Set. Once you open the clamshell vanity, Sebastian pops up and conducts a joyful tune. The set comes with makeup jar with a foam applicator in lid, perfume bottle, tiara, pair of shell earrings, comb, curling iron, hair bands, and a dinglehopper (of course).

For the train aficionado

Inspired by the iconic Disneyland Railroad, this 2,925 piece LEGO set is the ultimate gift for the LEGO/Disney/train aficionado. Along with the train, track, and station, the set comes with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale, and Goofy. You can also control the train with a smartphone or tablet.

For the ‘Frozen’ fan

One of the Disney favorites that will appear on many a Christmas list will be, without a doubt, “Frozen” related gifts. Your “Frozen” fan will be thrilled with the regal and royal Arendelle Castle Play Set. The castle even lights up and plays music. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven figures are included, too, so they can start playing right away.

For the Elsa and Anna fan

Of course, there would be more than one “Frozen” item on Disney’s list. They won’t want to let these adorable Anna and Elsa dolls go.

For the ‘Star Wars’ fan

“Star Wars” fans, especially if they enjoy the “dark side,” will be kept busy with this 10-piece set. Led by Kylo Ren, the set also comes with First Order Treadspeeder Driver, a First Order Jet Trooper, a Sith Trooper, and six Knights of Ren.

