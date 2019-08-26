Target is opening Disney shops in dozens of stores — here’s where to find them

caption Target is opening Disney shops inside its stores. source Target

Target is opening Disney shops in dozens of stores.

The first 25 Disney shops will open October 5 in Target stores across 16 states.

The shops will take up about 750 square feet inside Target stores and carry about 450 Disney items.

Target is opening Disney shops in dozens of stores, the company announced Monday.

The Disney shops will take up about 750 square feet inside Target stores and carry about 450 items, including toys, clothing, home goods, and holiday-specific products.

The merchandise featured will come from a variety of Disney franchises, including Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior, Pixar, and more.

Target will open Disney shops inside 25 of its stores across 16 states on October 5, just as new products from Disney’s “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit shelves.

Target and Disney will add another 40 shops over the next year, Target said.

Here’s where to find the first 25 Disney shops to open inside Target stores in October: