15 photos that show how Disney theme parks celebrate Halloween

caption A Halloween display at Shanghai Disney Resort. source VCG/Getty Images

If you’re in need of Halloween plans, you might want to consider visiting a Disney theme park.

Each year, Disney resorts around the world are transformed to celebrate the spooky holiday. Characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck get dressed up in costumes, and even park castles are decorated with pumpkins and lights.

From California to Tokyo, here’s a look inside Disney’s theme parks during the fall months.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Mickey Mouse and friends dress up for Halloween.

caption Disney characters pose while wearing their Halloween costumes in Disneyland. source Disneyland Resort

From September 6 until October 31, Disney park-goers can meet characters who wear special Halloween costumes. Minnie and Mickey Mouse will be wearing magician outfits this year, while Donald and Daisy are dressing like a devil and witch respectively.

Jack and Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” can also be spotted at the California theme park during the fall months.

Halloween-themed treats are introduced to menus throughout the theme park.

caption A Halloween-themed mint-chip milkshake at Disneyland. source Disneyland Resort

At Disneyland, visitors can find 14 Halloween-themed snacks that are both festive and tasty. Fan-favorite “graveyard cupcakes” are on the menu this year, as are “Maleficent”-inspired churros.

Disney’s mint-chip milkshake also stands out thanks to its orange-and-green cup, sprinkled whipped cream, and Minnie Mouse ears made with cookies.

Rides throughout Disneyland are adorned with spooky decorations.

caption The Haunted Mansion decorated for Halloween in Disneyland. source Disneyland Resort

Of course, the Haunted Mansion is meant to look eerie all year long, but extra decorations that celebrate “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are added to the ride between the months of September and October.

This year, Disneyland has introduced a new nighttime party inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

caption A scene from the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party in California Adventure. source Disneyland Resort

The event, called the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party, is being held for 20 nights at Disney’s California Adventure theme park after it closes.

Attendees can trick-or-treat, meet characters, and partake in a “Descendants”-themed dance party while there. The Frightfully Fun Parade and “Villainous!” show also take place during the party.

Tickets for the event cost between $110 and $145 per person.

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, visitors can expect to find Mickey and Minnie dressed in Halloween ensembles.

caption Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Magic Kingdom in Disney World. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Like its California counterpart, Disney World dresses many of its beloved characters in costumes for the fall months.

In 2018, for example, Mickey wore a pumpkin-printed robe and orange-and-black top hat. Minnie, on the other hand, donned a bow shaped like bat wings.

Select Disney World park-goers can view Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular after Magic Kingdom closes each night.

caption A view of Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular at Disney Word in Orlando, Florida. source Walt Disney World Resort

Between August 16 and November 1, Walt Disney World is hosting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party each night after Magic Kingdom closes.

The event includes a fireworks show hosted by Jack Skellington, called Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, which can be viewed behind Cinderella’s castle. The structure is also transformed into a giant art piece by lasers and lights that project various images.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is filled with special events, like the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.”

caption The Sanderson Sisters, Cruella de Vil, and Oogie Boogie in Disney World. source Walt Disney World Resort

Held in front of Cinderella’s castle, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” brings the Sanderson Sisters to Orlando, Florida. The three witches host a Halloween party onstage, and bring villainous guests like Maleficent with them.

The nighttime show is only available to those who purchase a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket – which costs upwards of $79 per night.

Of course, trick-or-treating is a major draw to the Halloween bash.

caption A child trick-or-treats with Disney cast members at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. source Walt Disney World Resort

According to the Disney Parks Mom Panel, park-goers of all ages can trick-or-treat while attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney employees, known as cast members, are said to provide bags to each attendee that enters the party. Allergy-specific bags are also available.

Park-goers can then take the bags to various treat stations throughout the park, and can do so multiple times throughout the night.

Read more: Disney World has already kicked off its annual Halloween party – here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event

Another perk of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an exclusive Halloween-themed parade.

caption Tinker Bell sits on a treasure chest during the “Boo-to-You” parade in Magic Kingdom. source Walt Disney World Resort

Twice per night, the “Boo-to-You” parade strolls down Main Street, USA, in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Like other events, it’s only accessible to park-goers attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Fan-favorite characters, who are dressed in special Halloween outfits, can be spotted in the parade. Attendees might also be surprised to see ghosts from The Haunted Mansion strolling down the street.

It’s important to note that Florida weather isn’t always warm and sunny throughout the fall months.

caption People leave Magic Kingdom as the park closes early on Tuesday. source Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

While thunderstorms and cloudy days can happen anywhere at anytime, Florida has a notorious hurricane season that typically lasts between August and November.

Most recently, some Disney parkgoers braved the elements while visiting the park in early September. At the time, rain and wind from Hurricane Dorian, which killed at least 30 people in the Bahamas, was making its way to Florida.

Though Halloween isn’t as big of a holiday in China as it is in the United States, Shanghai Disney Resort still celebrates.

caption A view of Shanghai Disney Resort on October 14, 2018. source VCG/Getty Images

The park begins celebrating in October with the Villain’s Cavalcade parade led by Donald Duck. Other Halloween-themed festivities include a “Coco”-themed area in Adventure Isle, a “This Is Halloween” Dance Party, trick-or-treat locations, and limited-edition merchandise.

For the first time ever at Shanghai Disney Resort, the park will also be hosting a late-night Halloween party on October 31. DJs and live musicians will perform throughout the night, and the “Halloween Villains Firework Show” will close the party.

Similarly, Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates the spooky holiday.

caption Mickey stands on a giant pumpkin during a parade in Hong Kong Disneyland in 2017. source South China Morning Post/Getty Images

According to the park’s website, Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates Halloween between September 12 and October 31. Of course, Mickey and friends wear costumes throughout the park, as do characters like Duffy the Bear, ShellieMay, and Winnie the Pooh.

A great place to see multiple characters at once is Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, a musical parade held each day during the fall.

Hong Kong’s Halloween events definitely stand out from those held at other parks.

caption Halloween decorations in Hong Kong Disneyland as seen in 2017. source South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Journey to the Halloween Town, for example, brings park-goers on a walk-through tour of scenes from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Disney villains like Maleficent and the Queen of Hearts also host their own meet and greets at the Halloween Time Festival Gardens.

Tokyo Disney Resort goes all out for Halloween.

caption A park-goer dressed as Ursula in Tokyo Disneyland on October 25, 2016. source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

“Disney Halloween” is being held this year at Tokyo Disney Resort between September 10 and October 31. The event includes the “Spooky Boo! Parade,” Halloween music, and photo opportunities.

Unlike Disney theme parks in the US, those who visit Tokyo Disney Resort can dress up in Halloween costumes during any day of the festival. The park currently has a guide regarding acceptable outfits on its website.

“Disney’s Halloween Festival” is being held between September 28 and November 3 at Disneyland Resort Paris.

caption A Halloween parade held at Disneyland Resort Paris. source Pawel Libera/Getty Images

The event is basically a Halloween-themed overhaul of the European theme park. Not only is a villain-themed show held each day, but classic Disney characters also sport unique costumes during Mickey’s Halloween Celebration parade.

At night, Disneyland Paris Resort hosts even more spooky activities. The Disney Illuminations show, for example, brightens Sleeping Beauty’s castle with eerie images of villains. Disney Halloween Parties will also be held at night on October 26 and October 31.