Disney announced 8 more Marvel movies through 2022 — here’s what they likely are

caption We’re ready for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but don’t expect it for some time. source Disney/Marvel

Walt Disney Studios released a lengthy movie release schedule in May highlighting over 60 movies coming through 2027.

Among the releases are eight untitled Marvel movies that will be released between 2020 and 2022.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said we’ll learn more about those titles this summer. Until then, INSIDER has rounded up everything we know about the Marvel movies coming.

From expected sequels like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with James Gunn back as director to new franchises like “The Eternals,” here’s what we expect to see through 2022.

Disney made a huge update to its theatrical release schedule in May. After acquiring Fox film studios, the Mouse House reorganized its 2019 film schedule to accommodate a bunch of Fox movies. In addition, Walt Disney Studios released a tentative film schedule spanning until 2027.

Among the releases are eight Marvel movies scheduled to come to theaters between 2020 and 2022. During the 6th annual MoffetNathanson Media & Communications Summit in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger said fans can expect to learn more about those films in the coming months.

“We’re going to announce more about Marvel’s upcoming slate some time this summer,” said Iger when asked what’s next for Marvel. “When I look ahead at the slate… they’re continuing to look at new characters, new franchises, new stories to tell, as well as mining stories from characters that have already appeared in some of the films, in some cases, characters that have not been main characters in these films but have basically been side characters that you’ll see more of.”

None of the movies have been formally confirmed, but as Iger said in mid-May, you probably have a pretty good idea of what some of these movies are if you’ve been following the news closely. INSIDER rounded up everything we know about casting and movies currently in development.

Keep reading to see which Marvel movies and sequels we expect to see through 2022.

May 1, 2020: “Black Widow”

caption There’s still some of Black Widow’s story left to tell. Fans have been clamoring for this movie for years. source Marvel/YouTube

We’ve been hearing about a potential standalone “Black Widow” movie with Scarlet Johansson since 2014. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Johansson have talked about it at one point or another in the past five years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter last July, Cate Shortland (“Lore”) will direct the solo movie, which will take place before the events of 2012’s “The Avengers.”

Why this date: It seems like it would make the most sense to see this film first coming off of “Avengers: Endgame” unless another movie segues into the film’s premise better. With Black Widow’s death in “Endgame” fresh in audience’s minds it seems like the most logical movie to roll out with first. THR reports we’ll see the standalone movie next year.

November 6, 2020: “The Eternals”

caption If you thought the “Guardians of the Galaxy” were a crazy lot, buckle up for the Eternals. source Marvel

Marvel has quietly been casting the film based around a group of characters created by cosmic beings. Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige told TheWrap in April 2018 the film was in development. South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok (“Train to Busan”), Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), and Kumail Nanjiani (“”Silicon Valley”) are reportedly among the reported cast with Angelina Jolie in talks to join. Chloe Zhao (“The Rider”) is directing.

Why this date: According to reports, “The Eternals” is set to start filming late this summer or early fall. That lines up pretty perfectly with the production time on “Thor: Ragnarok.” The Chris Hemsworth-starring movie started filming in July of 2016 and was released in November 2017.

From a box-office perspective, Marvel has previously released some of its new franchises at the year’s end or year’s start in February or March.

February 12, 2021: “Shang-Chi”

caption Shang-Chi is featured in Special Marvel Edition No. 16. source Marvel Comics

Variety reported in December 2018 that a movie about the Master of Kung Fu was in development with Dave Callaham (co-writer on “Wonder Woman 1984”) writing the script. The character was introduced in the comics in 1973.

Why this date: We would have put this one in for 2022, but February 12, 2021 is Chinese New Year. It doesn’t seem a coincidence Marvel Studios would pick that date at random.

May 7, 2021: “Captain Marvel 2”

caption Two years isn’t a long wait between “Captain Marvel” movies to see Danvers again. source Marvel

When INSIDER asked “Captain Marvel” producer Mary Livanos whether or not one of Marvel’s upcoming eight movies was “Captain Marvel 2,” she said she was sworn to secrecy.

“I have signed a blood oath. I cannot,” Livanos told INSIDER.

It’s tough to believe that a movie that unexpectedly grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide isn’t getting a sequel.

Why this date: The first “Captain Marvel” movie came out in March and wound up surprising box-office analysts by becoming a huge hit. It’s clear this franchise has the potential to be bankable enough to command a lead-in date for the start of summer movies in 2021.

November 5, 2021: “Doctor Strange 2”

caption We’re ready for more of the Sorcerer Supreme. source Marvel

With Iron Man gone, one of the most powerful people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Doctor Stephen Strange. Though he appeared in the last two “Avengers” movies briefly, there’s still a lot of story to tell with him.

Notably, one of the end-credits scenes set up a direct sequel with Strange’s former associate Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). When we last saw him, he was setting out on a mission to rid the world of all of the sorcerers we saw teased in “Endgame.”

Why this date: The first “Doctor Strange” came out in November 2016. We’re eyeing it for one of the two announced November dates for either 2020 or 2021. The downside? Five years is a long time to go between films, even with Strange’s appearances in “Infinity War” and “Endgame.” Maybe Strange would cameo in other Marvel films in the meantime.

February 18, 2022: “Black Panther 2”

caption We can’t wait to see T’Challa and Shuri back together. source Marvel Studios

“Black Panther’s” Ryan Coogler signed on to return to direct and write a sequel in October 2018. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is supposed to begin shooting in late 2019 or early 2020, ruling out a 2020 release.

Why this date: The first film was released in February 2018. It makes the most sense to celebrate the release of a “Black Panther” sequel during Black History month.

May 6, 2022: “Young Avengers”

caption It seems like Marvel has already started laying the groundwork for a future “Avengers” group. Clint Barton was training his daughter to follow in his footsteps at the start of “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel

“Avengers: Endgame” aged up Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, and introduced us to Hawkeye’s daughter, Lila. That’s probably not a coincidence.

Both a female Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) and Cassie Lang become members of the Young Avengers, which also includes Kid Loki, Speed, and Wiccan (the children of Wanda and Vision who are also getting their own Disney Plus series). We could also see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Letitia Wright’s Shuri (“Black Panther”) being a part of the next generation of superheroes.

Why this date: Marvel likes to drop its big “Avengers” movies in May. Other than the “Iron Man” trilogy, every “Avengers” movie has been given May release dates (“Infinity War” and “Endgame” were moved up to April releases). We imagine it wouldn’t be a few years until we see another big group film. Three years feels like it could be the right amount of time.

July 29, 2022: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

caption The last time we saw Peter Quill he was searching for a new Gamora who didn’t know the Guardians at all. source Disney/Marvel

We originally expected to see the third film in this franchise next year. Director and writer James Gunn shared a finished draft of the script in June 2018 on Instagram.

However, Disney abruptly fired him from the sequel in July 2018 after a series of old, controversial tweets resurfaced. In response, the usually open Gunn went silent across every social platform. Warner Bros. quickly hired Gunn to direct and write one of its superhero movies, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” a no-brainer since both comic adaptations include rag-tag groups teaming together.

Disney surprisingly rehired Gunn in March. Now, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” won’t start production until Gunn wraps up his WB film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “GotG Vol. 3” won’t begin filming until 2020. Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” isn’t expected to be released until summer 2021.

Main stars, including Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt are expected to return. We would’ve added a potential “Thor 4” on this list since Tessa Thompson has said it’s been pitched. But with the way “Endgame” ended, it seems like Thor may show up in the next “Guardians” film at this rate.

Some think “Guardians” may get a 2021 release, but that would be a tall order for Gunn to have both “The Suicide Squad” and “GotG Vol. 3” both released within months of each other. Late summer has been the sweet spot for “Guardians” in the past, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it arrive at the end of July 2022.

What should we expect from “Guardians 3”? We wouldn’t be surprised if aspects of Gunn’s script need to change in some way with the movie set to debut later than expected. Gunn previously told fans he almost had Adam Warlock, a character hinted at in the end-credits of “GotG Vol. 2,” appear as a major character in that film. We expect to finally meet the powerful superhero as well as follow the Guardians on their search for Gamora.

