People are turning themselves into Disney villains, and the resemblance is uncanny

Disney villains are taking over the beauty community on Instagram.

As part of a growing trend called the #VillainsChallenge, professional makeup artists are transforming themselves into infamous Disney characters using makeup. The trend started as an ad campaign for Colourpop Cosmetics, which recently launched the Colourpop Disney Villains Collection.

From eerie Ursula recreations to beauty looks inspired by Cruella De Vil, here’s how 12 Instagram users have put their own spin on the makeup challenge.

A makeup artist named Jose, who goes by LaviedunPrince on Instagram, fully transformed himself into Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.”

caption Jose drew Ursula’s infamous necklace on his chest. source Jose Laviedunprince

To create his look, Jose fittingly used multiple Ursula-themed products from the Colourpop Disney Villains Collection.

For example, the Ursula Matte Lux Lipstick was used to achieve bold red lips, while the Super Shock Highlighter in Poor Unfortunate Souls gave him a pink glow.

Taiwan-based makeup artist Kenny Cain used his beauty skills to create a look inspired by “101 Dalmations.”

caption On the rest of his face, Cain created a look that was completely glam. source Kenny Cain

Rather than turning himself into Cruella De Vil, Cain created a look that was inspired by the overall theme of the 1961 film.

He used a mix of beauty products to create dalmatian spots around one eye and his neck, and then used the Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipstick in American Doll to create the effect of fake blood surrounding each section.

For her take on the challenge, makeup artist Lala Beats recreated Madame Medusa, the antagonist of Disney’s 1977 film “The Rescuers.”

caption Lala Beats matched the character’s beauty and fashion looks perfectly. source Lala Nicole

Throughout the film, Madame Medusa is completely engrossed with finding the world’s largest diamond, called Devil’s Eye. To capture this essence, Lala Beats held a diamond in her Instagram photo.

She also used matte lip gloss from L.A. Colors to achieve the character’s bright red lips, and deep blue eye shadow for a dramatic effect.

Taking a different approach, makeup artist Abby Roberts painted a single tentacle on her face to represent Ursula.

caption Roberts was inspired by “The Little Mermaid” to create this look. source Abby Roberts

To compliment the villain’s signature feature, Roberts created a dramatic smokey eye using purple and blue eye shadow. The artist also used the Poor Unfortunate Souls Super Shock Highlighter to achieve the glow above her cheekbone and eyebrow.

Makeup artist Samantha Snook went all out for her “Snow White”-inspired version of the #VillainsChallenge.

caption Snook accessorized with an apple, just like the Wicked Queen from “Snow White.” source Samantha Snook

While Snook kept her eye makeup light for this recreation of the Wicked Queen, she added some drama with darkened eye brows and glossy red lips. She also went all out on her costume, donning the character’s crown, cape, and poison apple.

Using his special-effects beauty skills, makeup artist Cohl Woolbright turned himself into Cruella De Vil.

caption Woolbright held a smoking makeup brush instead of a cigarette. source Cohl Woolbright

On his neck and forehead, Woolbright created black-and-white dalmatian spots that appear to be emerging from cracked skin. He also wore a dramatic green eye look, and a deep shade of bronzer.

To accessorize, the makeup artist put his own twist on the character by replacing Cruella De Vil’s signature cigarette with a smoking makeup brush.

Rather than transforming herself into a character, makeup artist Sarina Nexie painted a Disney mural on her face.

caption Nexie painted Ariel and Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” on her face. source Sarina Nepstad

Nexie created her standout look, which was inspired by “The Little Mermaid,” using Colourpop’s Misunderstood eye-shadow palette, the Epic Ink Liner from NYX, and Tatcha’s Silk Canvas Primer, among other products.

Makeup artist Samuel Ray copied Cruella De Vil’s signature hairstyle for the #VillainsChallenge.

caption Ray created a glam look that included green eye shadow and red lipstick. source Samuel Ray

While most of his look was completely glam, Ray also added some gore by creating the appearance of scratch marks on one cheek, which revealed fake blood and dalmatian spots.

The makeup artist also mirrored the character by keeping one side of his hair blonde while dyeing the other side black.

For her Ursula recreation, makeup artist Drew McHale drew tentacles across her chest.

caption McHale’s gold seashell earrings added a nautical element to her look. source Drew McHale

She used liquid lipstick to draw the tentacles, and a face-paint palette from CC Beauty to create her purple hue. McHale also accessorized with jewelry that looks like it came straight out of Ariel’s grotto.

Makeup artist Victoria was inspired by Hades, the villain from “Hercules.”

caption She also wore a skull-shaped pin on her dress, just like Hades does in the 1997 film. source GothPixi

Victoria, who goes by GothPixi on Instagram, painted herself blue for the challenge, and even wore a matching wig. Her makeup included sharp eyeliner, short blue brows, and icy-white highlighter across her cheeks and nose.

In another Ursula-inspired look, makeup artist Marissa wore tentacle-shaped eyeliner and brows.

caption The makeup artist put her own twist on Ursula by drawing tentacle-shaped eyebrows. source Marissa Monique

Marissa, who goes by spookylilpeach on Instagram, said in the caption of her photo that she first imagined this makeup look in a dream while sleeping. She later added bubbles after being inspired by fellow makeup artist, LaviedunPrince.