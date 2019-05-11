Disney released a new ‘Winnie the Pooh’ animation to celebrate the royal baby, and it includes cartoon versions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

On Thursday, Disney released a 25-second-long “Winnie the Pooh” animation to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

Disney is celebrating the birth of the royal baby through a new “Winnie the Pooh” animation.

On Thursday, Disney released a new, 25-second-long clip of the character carrying a blue book through the Hundred Acre Woods. Winnie the Pooh eventually arrives at Windsor Castle, where he reads the book to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, alongside cartoon versions of the child’s parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The animation was drawn by Kim Raymond, a Senior Principal Artist at Disney, in the classic style of the 1926 A.A. Milne book, “Winnie-the-Pooh.” The original novel was illustrated by artist E. H. Shepard.

To celebrate the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, @Disney have created a special Winnie-the-Pooh animation as a gift for Harry and Meghan. The short was hand-painted in watercolour by Disney’s senior principal artist Kim Raymond. Really special???? pic.twitter.com/PrY5wlMeBQ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 9, 2019

On Facebook, Disney said the animation is the “beginning of a grand adventure.”

“Congratulations from Disney to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Royal Family on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!” Disney wrote on its Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time Winnie the Pooh has met a member of the royal family. In May 2016, Disney uploaded a 17-minute video in which the cartoon character meets Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then introduced their son to the world during a photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

“It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing,” Markle said during the photo session on Wednesday. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy.”