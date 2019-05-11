Disney released a new ‘Winnie the Pooh’ animation to celebrate the royal baby, and it includes cartoon versions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

- On Thursday, Disney released a 25-second-long “Winnie the Pooh” animation to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.
- During the video, Winnie the Pooh is seen carrying a blue book while walking through the Hundred Acre Woods and Windsor Castle.
- The character is then seen sitting next to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as they read the book together.
- The animation was created by Kim Raymond, a Senior Principal Artist at Disney.
Disney is celebrating the birth of the royal baby through a new “Winnie the Pooh” animation.
On Thursday, Disney released a new, 25-second-long clip of the character carrying a blue book through the Hundred Acre Woods. Winnie the Pooh eventually arrives at Windsor Castle, where he reads the book to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, alongside cartoon versions of the child’s parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The animation was drawn by Kim Raymond, a Senior Principal Artist at Disney, in the classic style of the 1926 A.A. Milne book, “Winnie-the-Pooh.” The original novel was illustrated by artist E. H. Shepard.
To celebrate the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, @Disney have created a special Winnie-the-Pooh animation as a gift for Harry and Meghan. The short was hand-painted in watercolour by Disney’s senior principal artist Kim Raymond. Really special???? pic.twitter.com/PrY5wlMeBQ
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 9, 2019
On Facebook, Disney said the animation is the “beginning of a grand adventure.”
“Congratulations from Disney to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Royal Family on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!” Disney wrote on its Facebook page.
Read more: Prince Harry wore a jacket with ‘daddy’ printed on it to a royal engagement, showing he is already a proud father
This isn’t the first time Winnie the Pooh has met a member of the royal family. In May 2016, Disney uploaded a 17-minute video in which the cartoon character meets Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then introduced their son to the world during a photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
“It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing,” Markle said during the photo session on Wednesday. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy.”
- Read more:
- Meghan Markle wore a white button-up dress for the first photos with her newborn baby
- Harry and Meghan’s royal baby photo call had one major difference to Will and Kate’s
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share more family photos with the royal baby, showing candid moments as new parents
- 8 ways Meghan Markle’s royal baby birth is different from Kate Middleton’s