The Disney Store will sell stuffed animals, mugs, and notebooks based on beloved movies each month next year

caption Are you ready for some ultimate Disney nostalgia in 2019? source Disney Store, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER composite

The Disney Store is celebrating next year with a look back at some of Disney’s beloved animated movies.

The Disney Wisdom Collection will launch January 2019 in stores and online.

Each month, one of 12 animated movies will be celebrated with a plush, mug, pins, and notebook themed around an iconic quote from that movie. This will be a limited release.

“Dumbo” will kick off the collection on Friday, January 19, 2019, while Mushu from “Mulan” and Baloo from “The Jungle Book” will follow in March. You can purchase items in the collection online here.

Disney is going to celebrate some of your beloved movies all of next year with themed stuffed animals, mugs, journals, and more.

Starting in January, the Disney Store will launch the Disney Wisdom Collection, which will celebrate the “timeless wisdom” in a dozen of the company’s beloved movies. Each month will highlight an inspirational quote from an iconic Disney movie moment.

INSIDER can exclusively reveal the first three themes will center around “Dumbo,” “Mulan,” and “The Jungle Book” in January, February, and March, respectively.

This isn’t the first time Disney has released a year-long collection. For Mickey’s 90th birthday, Disney Store celebrated the mouse all of 2018 by revealing a new collection of Mickey-themed items from mugs to matching plushes each month.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from the Disney Wisdom Collection in the first quarter of the new year.

January: “Dumbo”

caption Timothy gives “Dumbo” the courage to fly without fear in “Dumbo.” source Disney via YouTube screengrab

The first theme is “Dumbo,” ahead of the March 29 release of the live-action movie starring the little elephant who can fly.

The collection, out January 19, comes with a plush Dumbo stuffed animal ($26.95), collector’s mug, journal, and pins that are centered around a quote from Dumbo’s friend, Timothy Q. Mouse where he says, “The very things that held you down are going to lift you up, and up, and up.”

caption Each month’s theme will feature a color scheme. January is filled with blues, yellow, and red. The Dumbo plush will retail for $26.95. source Disney Store

Each iconic Disney quote will be written on the stuffed plush released.

Disney tells INSIDER inspiration for the quotes came from guest responses to the first release in the Mickey Mouse Memories collection where a Walt Disney quote appeared on the mouse’s foot reading, “I only hope that we never lose site of one thing – that it was all started by a Mouse.” According to Disney, guests liked seeing the quote incorporated on the plush.

Disney’s stackable mug has Timothy’s quote front and center. Dumbo and Timothy are translucent on the other side. The mug will be available for $18.95.

caption The limited-edition “Dumbo” mugs are stackable. source Disney Store

A journal will also have the “Dumbo” quote on its cover. The inside pages will feature Timothy and Dumbo in opposite corners in the spread. It will be available for $16.95.

caption The three “Dumbo” pins you can get starting mid-January. source Disney Store

Three limited-edition pins will feature Dumbo, Timothy, and the quote on its own. The three will be sold together for $16.95.

caption If you love “Dumbo,” this baby blue notebook is for you. source Disney Store

February: “Mulan”

caption Mulan and her pal Mushu. source Disney/”Mulan”

February’s collection will revolve around 1998 animated movie, “Mulan,” and the quote, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”

The Emperor of China says this line to General Li near the movie’s end to describe Mulan. The quote is alluded to at the movie’s start when Mulan’s father places a flower in her hair.

Mulan’s dragon friend and spiritual guardian Mushu will be available for purchase.

caption Mushu will have the quote written along his spine. He will cost $26.95. source Courtesy Disney Store

Expect to see the entire “Mulan” collection revealed January 19. It will go on sale Saturday, February 16, 2019.

March: “The Jungle Book”

caption Mowgli and Baloo enjoy the “Bare Necessities” of life in the jungle. source Disney

Look for Baloo from Disney’s 1967 animated musical this month. “The Jungle Book” theme will center around the lovable bear’s iconic “Bare Necessities” song. “Forget about your worries and your strife” will appear written on Baloo’s stomach.

caption The quote for March will be on Baloo’s belly. He will cost $26.95. source Courtesy Disney Store

Baloo and the rest of the “Jungle Book” collection will be released Saturday, March 16.

Future collections will be introduced into the Disney Wisdom Collection the third Saturday of every month. On that same day, the following month’s theme will be revealed. The final collection of the year will be released on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

You can find the limited-edition Disney Wisdom Collection here.