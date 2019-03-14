The Disney Store is selling stuffed animals, mugs, and notebooks based on its beloved movies this year — here they all are

caption ShopDisney is ringing in March with Baloo and “The Jungle Book.” source Disney Store, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Disney Store is celebrating 2019 with a look back at some of Disney’s beloved animated movies.

Each month, one of 12 animated movies is featured in store and online with a plush, mug, pins, and notebook. They’re all themed around an iconic quote from the respective films as part of the Disney Wisdom Collection.

“Dumbo” kicked off the collection in January. Baloo from “The Jungle Book” is the latest March release. You will be able to purchase items in the collection online here.

Disney is celebrating some of its beloved movies in 2019 with themed stuffed animals, mugs, journals, and more.

The Disney Store launched the Disney Wisdom Collection in January, which celebrates the “timeless wisdom” in a dozen of the company’s classic films. Each month highlights an inspirational quote from an iconic Disney movie moment.

INSIDER exclusively announced the collection in December with the first three themes centered around “Dumbo,” “Mulan,” and “The Jungle Book” in January, February, and March, respectively. New collections will be released the third Sunday of every month. The final collection of 2019 will be released on Saturday, December 7.

We’ll continue to update this story each month as new products are unveiled and new photos are available to share. Keep reading to see what you can expect from the Disney Wisdom Collection.

The Disney Store kicked off the collection in January with “Dumbo.”

caption Each month’s theme will feature a color scheme. January is filled with blues, yellows, and reds. The Dumbo plush retailed for $26.95. source Disney Store, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER composite

Each iconic Disney quote is written on the stuffed plush released. January’s quote is a line Dumbo’s friend Timothy Q. Mouse says to the young elephant, “The very things that held you down are going to lift you up, and up, and up.”

Disney told INSIDER the inspiration for the quotes came from guest responses to the first release in the Mickey Mouse Memories collection. A Walt Disney quote appeared on the mouse’s foot reading, “I only hope that we never lose site of one thing – that it was all started by a Mouse.”

Disney’s stackable mug and journal show Timothy’s quote front and center.

caption Dumbo and Timothy are translucent on the other side. The mug was available for $18.95. source Disney Store

A journal featured Timothy and Dumbo on the inside.

Limited-edition pins featured Dumbo, Timothy, and the quote on its own.

caption A closer look at the pins. source Disney Store

The three were sold together for $16.95.

February’s collection revolved around “Mulan.”

caption Mushu was the plush for February from the 1998 movie. He has the month’s quote written along his back. source Disney Store, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

February’s collection revolves around 1998 animated movie, “Mulan,” and the quote, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”

The Emperor of China says this line to General Li near the movie’s end to describe Mulan.

A mug features Mulan’s sidekicks Mushu and Cri-Kee the cricket.

caption The month’s quote is on the reverse side. source Disney Store

The month’s three limited-edition pins featuring Mushu, Cri-Kee and the quote are sold out. The stackable mug can be found here for $18.95.

A journal and T-shirt also featured the Emperor’s quotes.

caption Pages inside the journal are adorned with Mulan and Mushu. source Disney Store

Both also sold out, but you can find them online on eBay. ShopDisney is also selling the “Mulan” quote as wall decor you can back order for $24.95 here.

March’s collection is all about “The Jungle Book.”

caption The Baloo plush will cost $26.95. source Courtesy Disney Store

“The Jungle Book” theme centers around the lovable bear’s iconic “Bare Necessities” song. “Forget about your worries and your strife” is written on Baloo’s stomach.

It will be available starting Saturday, March 16, here.

The green mug will feature Baloo and Bagheera.

caption The quote is featured on one side while Mowgli’s friends are on the opposite. source Disney Store

The stackable mug will be available for $18.95.

The inside of March’s journal features Mowgli and Baloo dancing.

caption The journal will be available for $16.95. source Disney Store

Bagheera, Baloo, and the month’s quote are featured on March’s limited pin set for $16.95.

April’s theme will be centered around a quote from Christopher Robin.

caption Disney made “Christopher Robin” into a live-action movie in 2018. source Buena Vista Distribution/Disney

The collection will revolve around Christopher Robin’s quote, “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

“Pocahontas” will be featured in the May collection.

caption A scene where Pocahontas is speaking with Grandmother Willow. source Disney

May’s series of items is inspired by a quote from Grandmother Willow: “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.”

June will be centered around “Beauty and the Beast’s” Lumiere.

caption ShopDisney wants you to be their guest in June. source Disney

A quote from Lumiere is the inspiration for June’s collection, “You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold.” It’s a line the candelabra says to the Beast to build his confidence before his big dance with Belle.

July will celebrate Disney’s 1940 classic, “Pinocchio.”

caption July’s quote is from the Blue Fairy. source DIsney

The Blue Fairy’s advice to Pinocchio, “Always let your conscience be your guide,” is July’s wisdom quote.

August’s collection is all about “Bambi.”

caption The Prince of the forest will close out the summer. source Disney

Thumper’s quote about thinking before you speak – “If you can’t say something nice… don’t say nothing at all” – is what August’s collection will revolve around.

“The Sword in the Stone” will usher in the fall in September.

caption The Disney classic was released in 1963, featuring a young King Arthur. source Disney

September’s quote comes from Wart: “Knowledge and wisdom is the real power.”

“Aladdin” will be celebrated in October with a quote from one of Robin Williams’ characters.

caption Do you remember the narrator at the start of “Aladdin”? Robin Williams voiced him in addition to the Genie. source Disney

At the very start of “Aladdin,” the narrator gives a small speech before the story unfolds and says the quote for this month: “Like so many things, it’s not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.”

You may not have realized it then, but Robin Williams’ character was talking about Aladdin.

“The Lion King” collection will be available in November.

caption Disney’s celebrating November with the Circle of Life. The animated “Lion King” was released in 1994. source Disney

The quote for November’s collection comes from Rafiki: “The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.”

Disney will close out the year in December with “Cinderella.”

caption “Cinderella” was first released in 1950. source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

The Fairy Godmother serves as inspiration for the final collection of the year. The items will incorporate her quote, “Even miracles take a little time.”