Disney World and Disneyland Resorts are remaining closed ‘until further notice’

caption The entrance to Disneyland. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Disney World Resorts and Disneyland Resorts are closed until further notice.

The move is unprecedented in the two parks’ histories.

The reason behind the closure is the novel coronavirus. Officials around the world are urging people to stay home and “social distance.”

Disney parks have closed in the world before. In 2011, Tokyo’s Disney Resort closed for 47 days after a tsunami and earthquake.

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” said Disney Parks in a statement on its official Twitter account Friday.

Here’s the full statement:

While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees rains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisits, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

Previously, Disney Parks announced Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World would close beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.

This marks the fourth time Disneyland has had a non-scheduled closure. The last time the park unexpectedly closed was on September 11, 2001. Walt Disney World has previously been closed seven times in its more than 50-year history. Those closures have been for days at a time.

The longest any Disney Park has been closed was for over a month. Tokyo Disney Resort closed in 2011 for 47 days after a tsunami and earthquake.

Construction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World has ceased as a result of the pandemic. Disneyland Resort is set to open an expansion to Disney California Adventure this summer. A Marvel-themed area called Avengers Campus is currently set for a July 18 opening.

caption Here’s concept art for Avengers Campus coming to Disney California Adventure. source Disney Parks

Insider received an early look at progress on Avengers Campus on March 6. There’s still a lot of work to be done as we walked through a live construction site sidestepping exposed rebar. When we visited, the ground wasn’t paved yet and every building was still in its early stages.

If you’re an annual passholder, Disney is extending the expiration of annual passes.

“Given the necessary closure, all Annual Passholders who have Passports that are valid during the closure period, will have their Passport expiration date extended based on pass type and level of access due to the impacts of the closure. The extended date will be reflected on your Passport account prior to our reopening of the parks,” reads the email that was sent out to Disneyland annual passholders on March 13.

Here’s the full email sent to Disneyland Annual Passholders:

caption This is the letter Disney sent to its Disneyland annual passholders on March 13. Note: The author of this story is a Disneyland annual passholder. source Insider

Earlier this week, Universal Studios Orlando Resorts and Universal Studios Hollywood Resorts announced their parks will continue to stay closed through April 19 in a statement provided to Insider.

This includes Universal CityWalk and its stores at both destinations. In addition, Universal Orlando Resort hotels have suspended operations.

For more on how theme parks around the world are responding to the coronavirus pandemic, you can head here.