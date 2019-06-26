Here’s what you should do at Disney World at every age

caption Every Disney theme park offers a variety of attractions for people of all ages. source Anna Fox/Flickr/Attribution License

It’s a common misconception that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is best suited to children and families. Of course, young travelers are sure to love the destination – which spans four theme parks, two water parks, 31 lodging areas, and more – but so will just about anyone else who visits.

On Disney property, travelers can expect to find everything from child-friendly shows that toddlers can enjoy to fast-paced rides that are ideal for thrill-seeking visitors. Disney resorts are also unlike hotels found anywhere else in the world, so adult travelers can enjoy their trip without ever leaving their room if they wish.

While it’s worth noting that most of these activities are suitable for visitors no matter their age, we’ve listed Disney World’s must-visit rides, attractions, and places that you might especially enjoy at different stages of your life.

Ages 0-4: For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

caption You’re sure to see Anna, Elsa, and other “Frozen” characters throughout this show. source HarshLight/Flickr/Attribution License

If you’re traveling to Disney World with an infant or toddler, you won’t be able to bring them on most action-packed rides. The park’s theatrical shows, however, are perfect places to spend the day with even the youngest children.

Specifically, the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration is a great place to start. Throughout the show, toddlers can partake in sing-alongs of their favorite “Frozen” tracks, while infants will be mesmerized by indoor “snowfalls.”

The show is held approximately 10 times per day in the Echo Lake section of Hollywood Studios. A schedule can be found on the Disney World website.

Ages 5-7: Toy Story Land

caption There’s tons for children to do throughout Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

While teens and adults will likely love Toy Story Land, the themed area of Hollywood Studios is best suited for those aged between 5 and 7. The land’s three rides are particularly exciting, and each offer something different.

The Alien Swirling Saucers, for example, is an all-ages attraction that’s a bit like the Mad Tea Party ride. Slinky Dog Dash, on the other hand, is a fast-paced coaster that makes you feel like you’re the size of a toy.

Toy Story Mania! is another classic option, where riders wear 3D glasses and compete in digital carnival games.

Ages 8-12: Expedition Everest

caption This coaster brings riders through a Himalayan-inspired trek alongside the Yeti. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Disney World is home to a number of fast rides, from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to Space Mountain. Still, no roller coaster is arguably more fun for older children than Expedition Everest.

The ride merges a fast-paced train with somewhat scary scenes and a Yeti, but it isn’t too rough or frightening for children aged 8 through 12. Expedition Everest also goes outdoors, flies through dark tunnels, and even moves backwards, making it unlike any other ride in Disney World.

Ages 13-16: The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

caption Older teenagers will appreciate the Twilight Zone Hollywood Tower source HarshLight/Flickr/Attribution License

While The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror might be too frightening for young children, many teenagers will love the ride’s unexpected drops and spooky storyline.

And don’t worry if you or your teen has never seen “The Twilight Zone,” the ’60s television show that the ride is inspired by. The “hotel” is a sight to see on its own, and the creepy cast members who bring you onto the ride can scare just about anyone who visits.

Ages 17-20: Avatar Flight of Passage

For Disney parkgoers aged 17-20, classic Disney rides like It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean can start to feel a bit dated, especially if ridden multiple times. That’s why Avatar Flight of Passage – one of the newest rides in Disney World – is perfect for young-adult visitors.

According to INSIDER’s Kim Renfro, the 3D attraction is a completely new type of ride that makes readers feel as though they’re flying on a banshee. To do so, the ride utilizes pre-recorded videos, bicycle-like seats that move, 3D glasses, and scents to make the experience feel more like real life than a ride.

Ages 21-25: Drinking at Disney Springs

caption The music-themed Bongos Cuban Café is great for those in their early 20s. source Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Technically, you can drink in every Disney World park, but Disney Springs is optimal for those in their early 20s who want to avoid busy restaurants and loud crowds.

Bongos Cuban Café, for example, is one of many places where you can sit and enjoy a drink with a meal, or relax at the restaurant’s bar. The music-themed location also offers a number of wines and specialty cocktails, so visitors have plenty of options to choose from while there.

Ages 26-29: World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered

caption Germany is one of 11 countries located in Epcot’s World Showcase. source Sam Howzit/Flickr/Attribution License

While young children might prefer other areas of Disney World, those aged 26-29 tend to love the wide range of food, attractions, and cultural experiences located within the World Showcase.

Currently, visitors can walk through miniature versions of Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Morocco, France, the UK, Canada, and the US, all of which are “staffed by actual citizens from these countries,” according to the Disney World website.

Ages 30-39: Be Our Guest restaurant

caption This room of the restaurant is themed like the ballroom in “Beauty and the Beast.” source Moto “Club4AG” Miwa/Flickr/Attribution License

Though any visitor can appreciate the mystical Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom, those in their 30s – who likely grew up watching “Beauty and the Beast” – will be fascinated by the space’s attention to detail.

One room in the restaurant is designed to look like the ballroom where Belle danced in her yellow dress, while another area of the location looks exactly like the Beast’s West Wing, complete with thunder sound effects and an enchanted rose.

Ages 40-49: Shop and dine at the San Angel Inn Restaurante

caption It’s always nighttime inside this Mexican-inspired restaurant. source Harshlight/Flickr/Attribution License

The San Angel Inn Restaurante at the Mexico pavilion in Epcot is like no other dining option at the park. Not only does the location offer a unique atmosphere to dine in – the room is designed to look like “perpetual twilight,” according to Disney – but the spot also offers dishes that stand out from the quick-service food served in other restaurants.

After eating, visitors can walk through the attached shopping center, which is home to numerous carts that sell authentic merchandise from Mexico. From gourmet food to cultural experiences, people in their 40s can best appreciate everything this area has to offer.

Ages 50-59: The Hall of Presidents

caption Animatronics of US presidents are used to bring this show to life. source JeffChristiansen/Flickr/Attribution License

If you’re looking to briefly step away from some of Magic Kingdom’s more overwhelming festivities – think parades, character meet and greets, and crowds – the Hall of Presidents is the place to go.

The show lasts 25 minutes, and details the history of the US through animatronics and digital animation. A bonus is that the theater is air conditioned, so you’ll get to spend a decent amount of time away from Florida’s hot sun.

Ages 60 and beyond: A Disney resort

caption The Beach Club resort at Disney World. source AngryJulieMonday/Flickr/Attribution License

Visitors never have to leave their resort to have a great experience at Disney World. Hotels like the Beach Club offer everything from private pools to on-site massages. The Beach Club also offers outdoor recreation areas and easy access to two Disney theme parks, which can be convenient for tired travelers.