Disney World character actors for Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck reported getting touched inappropriately by visitors

source Loren Javier on Flickr

Multiple Disney World employees in Orlando, Florida, filed police reports in December, alleging that park visitors touched them inappropriately, sending one woman who was wearing the Mickey Mouse costume to the hospital.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck character actors were groped by visiting tourists, according to police reports.

The Mickey Mouse costume wearer claims she received neck injuries from a grandmother patting the character’s head, although she doesn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her, and the family of the woman says she “barely” touched the head of the costume.

The woman portraying Minnie Mouse says a 61-year-old man from Minnesota groped her chest after he and his wife took a picture with her in costume, but she declined to press charges.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is a popular winter holiday destination for families, and in the month of December three cast members filed police reports related to inappropriate touching.

A 36-year-old woman who portrays Mickey Mouse had to go to the hospital after a visiting grandmother allegedly patted the head of her costume about five times, causing it to slide down and strain her neck, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Disney employee doesn’t believe the act was intentional, and the incident is being handled as a civil case, not a criminal one. The family of the grandmother told the Sentinel that the woman was showing her 2-year-old grandson that he didn’t have to be afraid of the character and said that she “barely touched him.”

Character actors and costume wearers at Disney World often give high fives and hugs to visitors, so the family was unaware of any rules against touching.

Two other employees say they were groped sexually.

Another 36-year-old woman who portrays Minnie Mouse said a 61-year-old man from Minnesota groped her three times after she posed for a picture with him and his wife in character. She turned to give the man a hug, and he wordlessly grabbed her chest. The cast member identified him in pictures but declined to press charges.

source Walt Disney World/Facebook

It wasn’t the first time the Minnesota man, a Disney Vacation Club member, had been accused of inappropriate behavior with characters. Earlier in December, he reportedly had an “inappropriate interaction” at Magic Kingdom and has since been banned from Disney properties besides the Saratoga Springs resort.

An 18-year-old woman playing Donald Duck was accosted by a woman in her sixties wishing to kiss the character, who then grabbed the costume’s arms, chest, belly, and face. The actor moved toward her character attendant, and the woman “frantically” put her hands inside the costume, grabbing the 18-year-old’s chest,” the Sentinel reported.

That Disney World employee later declined to press charges, because she believes the woman may have dementia.

A Disney spokesperson told the Sentinel that the park encourages cast members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation with park guests and that on-site law enforcement are available to respond.