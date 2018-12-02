Enchanting photos show what it’s like inside Disney’s exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite, where guests can stay by invitation only

caption There’s a hidden guest suite inside Disney’s Cinderella Castle. Take a look inside. source Handout/Getty Images

Inside Walt Disney World‘s Cinderella Castle, there’s a hidden, 17th century-looking suite.

During Disney‘s Year of a Million Dreams, the only way to stay there was to be randomly chosen by park staff.

Now the Cinderella Castle Suite is only open to sweepstakes winners, Disney’s Guest Services told INSIDER.

From hand-laid, gold mosaics to fireworks in the fireplace, there are more hidden features in this suite than you may be able to find in your 24-hour stay.

The Cinderella Castle in Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom has a secret – it doubles as a hotel.

The exclusive suite is the only room in the place, and you can’t simply pay for a night there. You have to win it.

The park built the suite as part of it’s Year of a Million Dreams celebration. During the celebration, park staff invited different Disney guests to spend a night in the suite every night for a year.

Now, it’s only given out to guests as part of a sweepstakes giveaway, Disney’s Guest Services told INSIDER – though the suite does get used for other things, like as a green room for VIPs performing at the park.

Here’s a look inside the suite and at the perks that have come with it.

The Cinderella Castle stands in the center of Disney World in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom Park.

source Google Maps

Most people who visit the castle may take a look around the grounds, take pictures with the characters around the grounds, get a royal makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique inside, or maybe even eat at Cinderella’s Royal Table if they can get a reservation.

Source: The Happy Housewife, Disney World

But only a select few park visitors are lucky enough to visit the hidden, third-floor suite inside Cinderella’s Castle.

When the park celebrated its Year of a Million Dreams from October 2006 through December 2007 — it was a little more than a year — management turned its reservations office into a special suite.

source Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

Source: Walt Disney World Info

The only way to stay there at the time was to win a night’s stay completely randomly. During the Year of a Million Dreams, a team chose guests throughout the park every day to spend a night in the suite. These days you have to be a sweepstakes winner to stay in the suite, according to Disney’s Guest Services.

source Google Street View

Source: INSIDER, Walt Disney World Info

When it’s not being used by lucky guests, the suite may also be occupied by lucky cast members or used as a green room for VIP performers. Katy Perry once spent some time there.

Source: aclaireytale

The aesthetic of the suite is 17th-century royal. So everything you’ll see inside is styled to make you believe you’re living in the 1600s.

Source: aclaireytale

The first stop of this exclusive experience is the concierge office on the ground floor. Inside the office you’ll find a lot of nods to Cinderella’s story in the decorations and the architecture. Take a closer look at the column here.

Source: Orlando My Way

There are familiar mice carved into it.

Source: Orlando My Way

There’s also a tapestry with pumpkins.

Source: Orlando My Way

And even the clock is set to 11:59 p.m. — since it never strikes midnight, the magic theoretically never ends.

Source: Orlando My Way

After an elevator ride, you’ll step out of the elevator and see a mosaic on the floor depicting Cinderella’s iconic gold coach.

Source: Orlando My Way

This mosaic is made out of 30,000 hand-laid tiles, including some that are 14-karat yellow and white gold. A castle tour guide told Disney vlogger, A Clairey Tale, that two women worked on this medallion and brought it up to the suite already assembled.

Source: aclaireytale

In the entryway is a trophy case displaying signature trinkets from Cinderella’s story.

Source: Orlando My Way

There’s Cinderella’s glass slipper, which the guide was cut from a single piece of crystal …

Source: aclaireytale

… her coronation crown and scepter …

Source: aclaireytale

… and three blown glass pumpkins. The guide told A Clairey Tale that these were a gift from Cinderella’s fairy godmother, reminding her of her “humble beginnings.”

Source: aclaireytale

Walking into the living space you’ll see the bedroom has room for four with two large beds.

Source: aclaireytale

Take a closer look at the royally shimmering bedding.

And there’s Cinderella’s crest again on the bed frame.

Source: aclaireytale

There’s even a vintage-looking telephone on the nightstand. Even though the suite has a 17th century motif, it still has all the amenities of a modern hotel room.

source Courtesy of Disney Tourist Blog

Source: The Happy Housewife

The chest next to the beds acts as another display case. This time it’s for photos, books, and figurines.

Source: aclaireytale

The guide told A Clairey Tale that Disney likes to hide all of the modern conveniences throughout the suite to make it feel more authentic. They did it again by hiding the TV in an ornate frame, making it look like a precious painting, which hangs across from the beds.

Source: aclaireytale

The fireplace — which doesn’t actually give off heat — sits right below the TV, and the faux flames can be controlled with the same remote. It’s cast off of a fireplace the designers found in an Irish castle. Disney wanted to buy it, but it wasn’t for sale, so they had a cast made and re-sized it to make it fit in the space.

Source: aclaireytale

If you look closely into the fireplace beyond the gate at the inside wall, you’ll see fireworks flashing on and off every 30 seconds.

Source: aclaireytale

Continuing through the suite past the bedroom is the parlor area, which has another TV, hidden mini bar, and a DVD player. The suite sleeps six people, two of whom can sleep in the parlor.

source Courtesy of Disney Tourist Blog

Source: Orlando My Way

“The royal bath chamber” is on the other side of the fireplace from the parlor. The bathroom features two sinks and more stained glass panels.

Source: aclaireytale

Check out the vanity area beyond the curtains.

Source: aclaireytale

The bathroom also features a jacuzzi tub …

Source: INSIDER

… surrounded by mosaic scenes from Cinderella’s story …

Source: INSIDER

… and a starry sky on the ceiling. The inlaid lights twinkle when you turn off the main lights.

source Courtesy of Disney Tourist Blog

Source: INSIDER

There’s also the option to turn on multi-colored lights. You may feel like you’re soaking in a disco ball, though.

source Courtesy of Disney Tourist Blog

Source: aclaireytale

The attention to detail continues with monogrammed towels.

Source: Orlando My Way

The “royal throne room” is the room with the toilet. It’s actually designed to look like a throne with this structure hanging over the toilet itself.

source Courtesy of Disney Tourist Blog

Source: aclaireytale

In addition to the suite, Year of a Million Dreams guests had access to a 24-hour concierge.

caption It won’t be Walt Disney himself (pictured here), but they’ll probably know almost as much about the park as he would. source Disney

Source: aclaireytale

Their guide would take them around the park for a day where they could go on any ride line-free — even the rides that don’t accept fast passes.

Source: The Happy Housewife

And they didn’t have to worry about lugging all of their stuff on the shuttle just for one night. Instead, a driver would come to pick them up.

Source: The Happy Housewife

They also got to dine at Cinderella’s Royal Table — the sit-down restaurant inside the castle. And the next food perk is a little sweeter …

source Facebook

Source: The Happy Housewife

A chocolate carriage filled with chocolate-dipped strawberries welcomed guests to the experience.

caption The chocolates in the suite are not pictured here. source Godiva / Facebook

Source: The Happy Housewife

You can’t reserve or request — or even pay $1 million — to stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite. But if you’re lucky enough to win a Disney sweepstakes, this experience might be all yours.

Source: Walt Disney World Info