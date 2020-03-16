Mobs of people showed up for Disney World’s closing fireworks show even though experts are begging people to avoid crowds

caption Crowds of people on Main Street at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Sunday. source Courtesy of BlogMickey.com

Experts are urging people to practice social distancing and avoid crowds to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled until May.

Still, hundreds of people gathered at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the park’s fireworks ceremony to mark its temporary closure that went into effect on Monday.

Disney blogs and attendees shared photos on Twitter of the crowds at the park.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation for gatherings of 50 people or more to be canceled or postponed until May as its latest attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC’s recommendation comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the US, and as government officials in California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, and New York order restaurants and bars to temporarily close.

Among the many theme parks that have temporarily shut their doors in light of public health concerns are Disney locations around the world, including Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Both US Disney resorts, in Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, respectively, are closed at the time of writing for the duration of March.

Disney also announced early Monday that its company-owned stores at Disney Springs will temporarily shut down Tuesday, and hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando will close Friday.

As experts continue to urge people to practice social distancing, or staying home and avoiding large public gatherings to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, tons of people seemed to show up for Walt Disney World’s final “Happily Ever After” fireworks show Sunday before its temporary closure, which went into effect Monday.

Walt Disney World News Today shared photos of the large crowds at Disney World’s Main Street and in front of the Cinderella Castle.

Another Disney-centric website, BlogMickey.com, shared photos and a video on Twitter from the fireworks show, where Josh D’Amaro, the president of Walt Disney World, made an appearance to say goodbye to guests alongside Disney cast members.

Here's the scene from Main Street USA tonight as Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro is joined by beloved Disney characters to say goodbye to guests (biggest cheers for Big Al and Wendell!) pic.twitter.com/O0YFpy29XA — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 16, 2020

Mickey Mouse and friends are seen waving farewell to the seemingly thousands of people at the “Happily Ever After” show.

Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro is joined by a cast of characters to say "See Ya Real Soon"! pic.twitter.com/mLW4fnF5RO — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 16, 2020

Here's a look at Main Street USA at Magic Kingdom right now pic.twitter.com/f6IiLRyaIi — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 16, 2020

Abigail Disney, the heiress to the empire, took to Twitter to offer her reaction to the crowds.

Are you fucking kidding me?? https://t.co/I568XuhCpF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) March 16, 2020

Several other Disney enthusiasts and Twitter users shared their thoughts and outrage on the crowds from the park’s Sunday night fireworks show amid nationwide attempts to avoid, cancel, and postpone large public gatherings.

These photos break my heart. Why are people doing that? How are they getting home? Why didn’t Disney shut those parks sooner? — John “Thank the Phoenicians” Singh (@JJSingh) March 16, 2020

This is their response to a global pandemic and “social distancing” @noneelie — G-Ride (@eyeregard) March 16, 2020

One Twitter user reacted with a meme showing the “flatten the curve” model.

Other users commented on the Disney fireworks show as being an opposite example of social distancing.

That's the opposite of social distancing — Elizabeth (@dreamingstar213) March 16, 2020

Representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.