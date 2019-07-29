A mom’s Facebook rant about banning ‘childless millennials’ from Disney World has sparked outrage on the internet

caption The post — and a similar column from the New York Post — sparked near universal backlash on Twitter. source Handout/Getty Images

A woman posted a rant on Facebook calling on Disney World to ban “childless millennials” after she refused to stand in a long line to buy her son a pretzel shaped like Mickey Mouse.

The mom argued that Disney World is a “family amusement park” and that “immature millennials” have no business spending time there.

The rant – and a similar column from the New York Post – sparked near universal backlash on Twitter, with most users arguing that anyone should be welcome to enjoy “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

She used crude language to insult a woman she saw buying a pretzel at the park, eventually declaring that she “f—— hates childless women with a BURNING PASSION.”

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen ???? Gen Con???????????? (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

The woman claimed in her post that millennials “have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUY THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS,” nor will they ever “EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3-YEAR-OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AND ASSUMING I’M A BAD MOTHER.”

She went on to blame her son’s outburst on a “c— in some very s—– shorts” who was in front of the line for a Mickey pretzel.

“I WANTED TO TAKE THAT F—— PRETZEL FROM THAT TRAMP LIKE THANKS B—- YOU MADE MY SON CRY,” she wrote.

In the next line, she suggested that “mothers with children should be allowed to skip all the lines” at Disney World before concluding that she can’t tell her son no “because it’s his vacation too.”

“YOU HAVE NO F—— IDEA WHAT ITS LIKE TO STAND IN LINE FOR 3 HOURS WITH A CRANKY EXHAUSTED TODDLER,” she continued to rant. “DW is for CHILDREN! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED.”

The mother’s post went viral on Twitter and has since sparked near universal outrage from users. Many thought the mom’s take was ridiculous, arguing that anyone should be welcome to enjoy “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

Sounds like she's resentful she's not having fun because she's too overwhelmed with toddler needs, and envious of unencumbered women (likely her own age) who are actually having fun. Sounds like she's the one who needs to grow up and stop blaming others for her own choices. — Hairball ???? (@orangepeel18) July 22, 2019

As a single person with no kids who goes to Disneyworld all the time, this is making me feel extremely powerful. — Mitchell Stankowicz (@mstankow) July 20, 2019

Some of us DO know EXACTLY what it’s like to stand in a 3 hour line with a cranky hungry tired child… and that’s why we’re not having them ???? — Jen ???? Gen Con???????????? (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

I wish millennials could afford to have kids and go to Disneyworld. Can't have both. — Dingbat Changstein (@iamnotatwit) July 27, 2019

Mickey and Minnie are a childless couple. — dpstudiolab (@dpstudiolab) July 21, 2019

A few people also pointed out a glaring flaw in the mom’s logic:

She wants to ban childless visitors AND wants mothers with children to be able to skip line? I don't think she thought that through. — Name cannot be blank (@Jezzerat) July 21, 2019

I really want to discuss how she wants all childless people banned AND for all mothers to get to skip lines like bitch, who do you think would be holding up the lines then? Y’all gonna all go at one time? — Chachi Bobinks-Danvers (@ChachiBobinks) July 22, 2019

If the only people allowed to attend Disney World are mothers with kids, but mothers with kids are allowed to skip all the lines, could she please go into a little more depth as to how she expects this to actually work? — Janet ???? Lynn (@Weez) July 22, 2019

The Twitter user who first posted the screenshot of the mom’s rant also chimed back in to muse about Disney’s priorities:

One last thought: I’m sure Disney is really invested in getting rid of childless adults at the parks and that’s why they have so many golf courses, honeymoon-oriented resorts, bars, and upscale restaurants — Jen ???? Gen Con???????????? (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

A New York Post column agreeing with the mom’s message also received overwhelming backlash. At the time of writing, the tweet promoting the article had 1,900 retweets, 12,800 likes, and more than 15,000 comments.

This is a dumb tweet. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 27, 2019

I was a Cast Member @Disneyland , and I saw lots of folks there with no kids. Walt created that place for EVERYONE , not just the kids. This article is trash. — ☠Honeythorn☠ (@Hunycallservice) July 27, 2019

WALT’S????????WHOLE????????GOAL????????WAS????????TO????????MAKE????????THINGS????????THAT????????EVERYONE????????COULD????????ENJOY.???????? maybe stop shaming people for enjoying a freaking theme park. pic.twitter.com/b9VP7MhaRY — Katie is ready for BlimeyCon ✨ (@katiethehuman99) July 26, 2019

If millennials DIDN'T go to Disney World though, I'm sure the article would read "Millennials are KILLING the theme park business!!" — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) July 27, 2019

Disney did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.