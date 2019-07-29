A mom’s Facebook rant about banning ‘childless millennials’ from Disney World has sparked outrage on the internet

The post — and a similar column from the New York Post — sparked near universal backlash on Twitter.
  • A woman posted a rant on Facebook calling on Disney World to ban “childless millennials” after she refused to stand in a long line to buy her son a pretzel shaped like Mickey Mouse.
  • The mom argued that Disney World is a “family amusement park” and that “immature millennials” have no business spending time there.
  • The rant – and a similar column from the New York Post – sparked near universal backlash on Twitter, with most users arguing that anyone should be welcome to enjoy “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”
After denying her son’s request for a Mickey pretzel because the line was too long, a woman took to Facebook to call on Disney World to ban “childless millennials.”

The mom argued that Disney World is a “family amusement park” and that “immature millennials” have no business spending time there.

She used crude language to insult a woman she saw buying a pretzel at the park, eventually declaring that she “f—— hates childless women with a BURNING PASSION.”

The woman claimed in her post that millennials “have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUY THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS,” nor will they ever “EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3-YEAR-OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AND ASSUMING I’M A BAD MOTHER.”

She went on to blame her son’s outburst on a “c— in some very s—– shorts” who was in front of the line for a Mickey pretzel.

“I WANTED TO TAKE THAT F—— PRETZEL FROM THAT TRAMP LIKE THANKS B—- YOU MADE MY SON CRY,” she wrote.

In the next line, she suggested that “mothers with children should be allowed to skip all the lines” at Disney World before concluding that she can’t tell her son no “because it’s his vacation too.”

“YOU HAVE NO F—— IDEA WHAT ITS LIKE TO STAND IN LINE FOR 3 HOURS WITH A CRANKY EXHAUSTED TODDLER,” she continued to rant. “DW is for CHILDREN! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED.”

The mother’s post went viral on Twitter and has since sparked near universal outrage from users. Many thought the mom’s take was ridiculous, arguing that anyone should be welcome to enjoy “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

A few people also pointed out a glaring flaw in the mom’s logic:

The Twitter user who first posted the screenshot of the mom’s rant also chimed back in to muse about Disney’s priorities:

A New York Post column agreeing with the mom’s message also received overwhelming backlash. At the time of writing, the tweet promoting the article had 1,900 retweets, 12,800 likes, and more than 15,000 comments.

Disney did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.