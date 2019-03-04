Disney World is selling an Orange Cream Slushy served in an adorable Orange Bird souvenir cup

caption There’s a new sipper coming to the park. source Darcy/Flickr

An Orange Bird sipper is coming to Walt Disney World this month.

The drink comes with an orange creamy slushy inside.

If you don’t want to get your sipper sticky, nicely ask the cast member to serve the drink in a separate cup.

The Orange Bird sippers are only available until June.

The Orange Bird has been a Disney icon since 1970, when the Florida Citrus Commission started sponsoring Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom Park. Since then the cute character has appeared on all types of merchandise including clothing from Disney’s Dress Shop, and trading pins.

Now guests can find The Orange Bird as Walt Disney World’s newest sipper cup starting March 6 through June 3.

The sipper will be located at the all new Citrus Blossom outdoor kitchen. Guests are already making plans to get the the Citrus Blossom right when the location opens at 11 a.m.! That’s dedication to Orange Bird.

When you purchase the cup, it also comes with a super yummy drink inside, a non-alcoholic orange cream slushy. It tastes just like a creamsicle with the texture of melted ice cream and less like a traditional slushy. If you don’t want to get the inside of the new sipper dirty just ask the cast member working the booth for the drink in a separate cup.

Orange Bird is quite possibly one of the cutest sippers we’ve seen at a Disney Park, and is perfect for Spring. Guests can purchase the sipper for $14 only at Epcot during the International Flower and Garden Festival.

We already know the Orange Bird sippers are going to be a International Flower and Garden Festival, and Instagram favorite!