20 gifts for anyone who loves Disneyland

source LEGO

Take it from a Disneyland fan: we are fierce in our devotion. We love nothing more than to boast about our appreciation of the attractions, snacks, and general Disney-ness whether we’re at the park in Anaheim or hundreds of miles away.

While the fandom that surrounds Disneyland can be misconstrued as obsessive (I won’t be offended if you think so), it also means that if you have a hardcore fan among your friends and family, then holiday shopping will be super easy.

To help, we found 20 great holiday gifts that even the biggest Disneyland fan will love – myself very much included.

The top 5 Disneyland gifts:

From LEGOs to a Disney Plus subscription, here are 20 gifts perfect for any Disneyland fan:

Tickets to Disneyland

source Target

What every Disneyland fan needs is a good excuse to go back to the park. Help them get there with park tickets – it’s the gift that keeps in giving.

A Disney Plus subscription

source Disney Plus

In addition to hundreds of classic Disney movies and original shows, the documentary “The Imagineering Story” dives into the history and engineers behind Disneyland and other parks. They might just stream all six episodes before opening all their other gifts.

A custom map of Disneyland

source Grafomap

Grafomap makes custom maps of any place you can think of – including Disneyland. Just search for the park, customize the design and colors, and ship. We reviewed the service and absolutely loved it, here’s our full review.

A Mickey Mouse diaper bag

source Disney

This diaper bag has all the charm and function parents will need to take care of business. There are plenty of pockets for organization, adjustable and removable shoulder and stroller handle straps for convenience, and Mickey Mouse accents that will help distinguish their bag no matter where they are.

A Disneyland LEGO set

source Lego

The first thing you’ll see when you step foot into the happiest place on earth is the iconic Disney train station that’s home to all the trains that navigate around the perimeter of the park. This 2,925-piece LEGO set includes the train station, a train, and five mini figures with accessories.

A Mickey Mouse stand for your Google Home Mini

source Otterbox

If they have a Google Home Mini, this adorable Mickey stand would be the perfect backdrop for it. It’s a cute and fun way to liven up their smart home devices.

A Disneyland Travel Mug

source Disney

Give them a dose of Disneyland in the morning with this ceramic travel tumbler featuring images from the happiest place on earth. It’s part of Starbucks’s exclusive Disneyland collection, so there’s a classic mermaid and drink options list on the other side of the cup.

A spirit jersey

source Disney

The Disneyland sweatshirt gets updated for various seasons and attractions. The newest one is cozy and comfy, featuring the letter “D” in vintage lettering that won’t look out of place at the office on Fridays.

A charm necklace

source Disney

This necklace is well, quite charming. The gold charms look sophisticated against the gold chain, and features the King Arthur Carrousel, Mad Tea Party, Fantasyland Castle, Dumbo’s ears, and it’s a small world.

A phone case

source Disney

This sturdy OtterBox iPhone case has colorful scenes from Pixar-Pal-Around, Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, it’s a small world, and more.

A Monorail play set

source Disney

For those who lean more towards the future, a modern Monorail play set would be a great gift. The set includes five Monorail cars, 14 feet of tracks, and eight miniature Disney characters.

A Disneyland cap

source Disney

This retro-styled baseball cap features the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle, and ”The Happiest Place on Earth” embroidered on the back, just in case there’s any question.

A suitcase with prints of their favorite Disneyland attractions

source Disney

This sturdy suitcase includes images of Mickey, Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, Space Mountain, the Mad Tea Party, The Enchanted Tiki Room, and more. It’s a perfect way for them to pack for that next trip to Disneyland.

A Disneyland tank

source Disney

This comfy tank features vintage Disneyland graphics that just screams nostalgia.

A purse with subtle prints of Disney characters

source Disney

From afar, this just looks like a purse with a subtle print. Up close, they’ll realize the prints are actually of Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell, the Castle, Mickey balloons, and more.

A set of Mickey ears for babies

source Disney

Made for the youngest Disneyland fan, these Mouseketeer ears can be personalized with their little one’s name.

A Disneyland onesie for grown-ups

source Disney

Just because they’re all grown up doesn’t mean that they can’t still wear onesies. This one comes with a rose gold bow and set of sequinned Minnie ears.

An embroidered patch featuring Sleeping Beauty’s castle

source Disney

Customize your backpack, jacket, or jeans with this large embroidered patch. It’s adhesive, so you can put stick it on temporarily, or sew it on for a more permanent placement.

A sparkly necklace

source Disney

This cubic zirconia and sterling silver necklace features the distinctive Disneyland D. It comes in silver and rose gold to complement their style; we’ll bet it becomes their new favorite everyday piece.

A book about Disneyland

source Amazon

Between visits to the park, Disneyland fans can flip through the pages of this massive book five-pound book and dive into Disney history or to just bask in all the beautiful vintage images.