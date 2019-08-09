14 magical Halloween treats coming to Disneyland

- source
- Halloween celebrations at Disneyland and California Adventure are just around the corner.
- INSIDER got a peek at all the specialty desserts and drinks coming to the Anaheim parks starting on September 6.
- You can buy the Evil Queen’s candy apples, Maleficent-themed churros, mummy-inspired PB&J donuts, funnel cake fries, and more.
Starting September 6, you can celebrate the Halloween season with indulgent desserts inside both Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim. INSIDER got a sneak preview of all the best drinks, baked goodies, and other treats coming to various eateries.
Keep reading for a guide to the Halloween desserts headed to Disneyland Resort.
First up, dessert “fries” inspired by the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Oogie Boogie’s spooky green color was channeled for these “funnel cake fries,” which come covered in crushed cookies, cream cheese icing, gummy candies, chocolate coated candies and whipped cream.
Where you can buy it: Award Wieners (California Adventure)
Park guests can treat themselves to a mummified donut with peanut butter and jelly filling.
This spooky treat will be sold in the Hollywood Studios section of California Adventure.
Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)
Guests can also buy a caramel apple smoothie at Schmoozies! in California Adventure.
The smoothie is made with real apples, ice cream, caramel sauce and topped with a caramel apple lollipop.
Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)
The fan favorite “graveyard cupcakes” will be back.
This is a rich chocolate cupcake with cherry filling, dark chocolate mousse, and (of course) some Halloween sprinkles.
Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)
You can also pick up a Cruella de Vil-inspired brownie.
The brownie is topped with both white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse.
Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)
The last goody sold at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café is this sweet potato “hand pie.”
The sweet potato “hand pie” is made with a buttery crust, sweet potato filling, and topped with vanilla glaze and toasted marshmallows.
Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)
Maleficent-inspired churros will be back at select churro carts in Disneyland.
This is a standard fried churro dough, only covered with chocolate cookie crumbles and colored sugar.
Where you can buy it: The churro carts in Town Square and near the Sleeping Beauty Castle (Disneyland)
California Adventure’s Halloween churro comes with even more treats on top.
This version of the churro is also rolled in crumbled chocolate cookies, but then topped with green icing, gummy worms and candies.
Where you can buy it: Cozy Cone (California Adventure)
Oogie Boogie is the central villain for Disneyland Resort’s Halloween festivities this year.
This is an Oogie Boogie-inspired rice crispy treat.
Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)
If you’re feeling daring, take a bit of the Evil Queen’s candy apple.
This version of Disneyland’s apple is designed like the poisonous fruit from “Snow White.”
Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)
Or try a mini cake pop instead.
The Halloween cake pops are sold at most of the confectionary shops in both parks.
Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)
Disney combined both candy apples and rice krispies for this Maleficent dessert.
This spook-tacular treat can also be found at both parks’ confectionery shops.
Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)
A new Halloween drink this year is an icy Oogie Boogie concoction.
The sweet, nonalcoholic drink comes with two dice-shaped glow cubes that you can keep as a souvenir.
Where you can buy it: Hollywood Lounge (California Adventure)
Last but not least, this Minnie Mouse shake comes with cookie ears.
This is a “mint chip” milkshake with whipped cream and chocolate cream filled cookie pieces.
Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)