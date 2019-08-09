14 magical Halloween treats coming to Disneyland

caption Halloween celebrations take place at Disneyland Resort from September 6 to October 31. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Halloween celebrations at Disneyland and California Adventure are just around the corner.

INSIDER got a peek at all the specialty desserts and drinks coming to the Anaheim parks starting on September 6.

You can buy the Evil Queen’s candy apples, Maleficent-themed churros, mummy-inspired PB&J donuts, funnel cake fries, and more.

Starting September 6, you can celebrate the Halloween season with indulgent desserts inside both Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim. INSIDER got a sneak preview of all the best drinks, baked goodies, and other treats coming to various eateries.

Keep reading for a guide to the Halloween desserts headed to Disneyland Resort.

First up, dessert “fries” inspired by the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

caption These dessert “fries” on this plate are made from funnel cake dough. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Oogie Boogie’s spooky green color was channeled for these “funnel cake fries,” which come covered in crushed cookies, cream cheese icing, gummy candies, chocolate coated candies and whipped cream.

Where you can buy it: Award Wieners (California Adventure)

Park guests can treat themselves to a mummified donut with peanut butter and jelly filling.

caption These mummy-inspired donuts are only available in California Adventure. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

This spooky treat will be sold in the Hollywood Studios section of California Adventure.

Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)

Guests can also buy a caramel apple smoothie at Schmoozies! in California Adventure.

caption This is more of a milkshake than a smoothie, but you won’t find us complaining. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The smoothie is made with real apples, ice cream, caramel sauce and topped with a caramel apple lollipop.

Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)

The fan favorite “graveyard cupcakes” will be back.

caption Park guests go wild for these chocolaty cupcakes every year. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

This is a rich chocolate cupcake with cherry filling, dark chocolate mousse, and (of course) some Halloween sprinkles.

Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)

You can also pick up a Cruella de Vil-inspired brownie.

caption Cruella de Vil, from “101 Dalmations,” is one of the original Disney villains. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The brownie is topped with both white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse.

Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)

The last goody sold at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café is this sweet potato “hand pie.”

caption Think of the “hand pie” like a really fancy toaster strudel. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The sweet potato “hand pie” is made with a buttery crust, sweet potato filling, and topped with vanilla glaze and toasted marshmallows.

Where you can buy it: Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (Disneyland)

Maleficent-inspired churros will be back at select churro carts in Disneyland.

caption These churros are available in Disneyland starting September 6. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

This is a standard fried churro dough, only covered with chocolate cookie crumbles and colored sugar.

Where you can buy it: The churro carts in Town Square and near the Sleeping Beauty Castle (Disneyland)

California Adventure’s Halloween churro comes with even more treats on top.

caption This is another Oogie Boogie-inspired dessert. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

This version of the churro is also rolled in crumbled chocolate cookies, but then topped with green icing, gummy worms and candies.

Where you can buy it: Cozy Cone (California Adventure)

Oogie Boogie is the central villain for Disneyland Resort’s Halloween festivities this year.

caption The “Nightmare Before Christmas” villain plays a key role in much of the decor and treats. source David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

This is an Oogie Boogie-inspired rice crispy treat.

Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)

If you’re feeling daring, take a bit of the Evil Queen’s candy apple.

caption The green coating is made from white chocolate. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This version of Disneyland’s apple is designed like the poisonous fruit from “Snow White.”

Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)

Or try a mini cake pop instead.

caption The baby version of the Evil Queen’s poison apple is tempting. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The Halloween cake pops are sold at most of the confectionary shops in both parks.

Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)

Disney combined both candy apples and rice krispies for this Maleficent dessert.

caption Her iconic dark horns are made from the crispy rice and marshmallows. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This spook-tacular treat can also be found at both parks’ confectionery shops.

Where you can buy it: Candy Palace, Pooh Corner and Marceline’s Confectionery (Disneyland Park) and at Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (California Adventure)

A new Halloween drink this year is an icy Oogie Boogie concoction.

caption The version sold in the parks will be a frosty, slushy texture. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The sweet, nonalcoholic drink comes with two dice-shaped glow cubes that you can keep as a souvenir.

Where you can buy it: Hollywood Lounge (California Adventure)

Last but not least, this Minnie Mouse shake comes with cookie ears.

caption Her bow and polka dots are themed for Halloween. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This is a “mint chip” milkshake with whipped cream and chocolate cream filled cookie pieces.

Where you can buy it: Schmoozies! (California Adventure)