14 Disneyland attractions with the shortest wait times

Disneyland can get pretty crowded and sometimes you could wait up to an hour to get on a popular ride or attraction.

Fortunately, some rides have shorter lines than others. We monitored the official Disneyland app for a week to see which popular rides have average wait times under 30 minutes.

From It’s A Small World to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, here are some Disneyland attractions you probably won’t wait too long to ride.

Although California’s Disneyland can get quite crowded, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the park without spending the bulk of your trip waiting in lines. You can do so in large part by frequenting rides that are known for having short lines.

So for an entire week, INSIDER monitored the official Disneyland app, which contains an updating list of wait times for certain attractions, to see which rides consistently seemed to have wait times of 10 to 25 minutes.

Of course, these wait times are subject to change. Lines may be shorter if it’s raining and they may be longer during popular seasons, holidays, and weekends.

Check out these attractions with some of the shortest lines so you can spend more time on rides and less time waiting in line.

Splash Mountain typically has a short wait time at night.

caption You’ll get wet on this ride. source Jennifer Lynn/Flickr

Although you might wait longer during the day, at night you might be able to hop on this ride quite quickly. People seem less likely to want to get wet at night seeing as Splash Mountain’s wait time can drop as low as five minutes in the evening.

Ride the King Arthur Carrousel to feel like you’re in “Mary Poppins.”

caption It’s a classic ride that fits a lot of people at once. source Wikimedia Commons/Boris Dzhingarov [CC BY 2.0]

On this iconic attraction, you’ll have your pick of a horse to ride every nine minutes or so.

See The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in just a matter of minutes.

caption The ride involves a lot of visuals. source Flickr/JeffChristiansen/[C.C. by 2.0]

The average wait for this slow-moving, dark ride is just 10 minutes.

You can paddle away on Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes.

caption This ride isn’t open all day. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor

Currently, these free-floating canoes are only operational during certain hours and during certain seasons – you’ll want to check the official Disneyland website for more details before you visit. When this attraction is open, the line has a 14-minute wait time on average and each boat sits about 20 people.

Fantasyland is home to Pinocchio’s Daring Journey, which averages 17-minute wait times.

caption The ride has plenty of special effects. source Flickr/HarshLight/[C.C. by 2.0]

This dark ride is present in different Disney parks around the world, including Tokyo Disneyland. In California, you’ll typically wait just over 15 minutes to journey alongside Pinocchio.

The line for Snow White’s Scary Adventures rarely exceeds 15 to 20 minutes.

caption The ride involves a mine cart. source Flickr/Jeremy Thompson/[C.C. by 2.0]

This dark attraction tells the tale of Snow White and you can expect to wait around 15 minutes to ride it.

Take a spin the Mad Tea Party cups while you’re in Fantasyland.

caption The cups are open at night, too. source Flickr/HarshLight/[C.C. by 2.0]

These whirling cups have an average wait time of just 15 minutes. If you’re not one to get dizzy, you could ride it twice in just a fraction of the time it takes to wait in line for Hyperspace Mountain, the park’s new “Star Wars” attraction.

You can race a car on the Autopia ride without waiting too long.

caption You likely won’t wait more than 20 minutes or so to ride these. source Flickr/Simon Doggett/[C.C. by 2.0]

These cars have an average wait time of 18 minutes, making them one of the rides in Tomorrowland with the shortest wait times. While on this ride, you can steer your car around a closed track.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride isn’t overly popular these days, so its wait time is fairly low.

caption The ride is quite dark inside. source Flickr/HarshLight/[C.C. by 2.0]

You likely won’t wait long to ride this since it opened over 60 years ago and doesn’t feature any majorly popular Disney characters. The average 19-minute wait time makes this a perfect ride for anyone who is trying to avoid long lines.

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride can accommodate a lot of people at once.

caption You can also enjoy some air conditioning while on this ride. source Flickr/HarshLight

You typically won’t wait much more than 20 minutes to get on this water-based, swashbuckling adventure.

You can start your day off singing “It’s a Small World” if you hop in this short line.

caption This ride’s a classic. source HarshLight/Flickr/[C.C. by 2.0]

The wait time for this water-based, popular ride can get lengthy at times, but it averages around 20 minutes since the ride can accommodate so many people at a time.

You can probably climb aboard the Jungle Cruise in a timely fashion.

caption The ride involves lots of jokes. source Justin Ennis/Flickr Creative Commons

This attraction features boat tours through an animatronic jungle. As a bonus, the tour guides have hilarious, pun-filled monologues about all of the animals you’ll see.

Since the boats can seat a lot of people at a time, the average wait time for this ride is around 21 minutes.

The Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage isn’t too new anymore, which is probably why you won’t wait long to ride it.

caption The boats don’t get fully submerged in water. source Flickr/HarshLight/[C.C. by 2.0]

When this Disneyland submarine ride was first revamped with a “Finding Nemo” theme, wait times were very long. But it’s been over 10 years since the attraction was reintroduced, so you’ll probably wait an average of 22 minutes to board this ride.

The Haunted Mansion lets large groups in at a time.

caption The ride might be busier during the holidays. source Justin Ennis/Flickr/[C.C. by 2.0]

Although this is a popular ride, it can accommodate a lot of people at once which keeps wait times to an average of 26 minutes. This ride is based on the 2003 film of the same name that starred Eddie Murphy.

