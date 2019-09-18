11 vintage photos of Disneyland’s opening day in 1955 that will make you wish you were there

caption Children ride the Mad Tea Party ride on July 17, 1995. source Loomis Dean/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Today, Disney destinations can be found all around the world from Orlando, Florida, to Paris, France. In 1955, however, only one Disney theme park existed: Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Walt Disney opened the theme park on July 17, 1955. His first attempt saw thousands of visitors on opening day, which was both historic and problematic, as Disneyland was not yet prepared to host so many tourists. Still, the park’s charm was tangible from day one, and vintage photos prove it.

From children riding the Mad Tea Party ride to adults indulging in popcorn, here’s a look inside Disneyland on opening day.

Walt Disney spent years inventing his first theme park.

caption Walt Disney rides a train in Disneyland on its opening day, July 17, 1955. source University of Southern California/Getty Images

Walt Disney spent much of the ’40s and ’50s visiting theme parks and carnivals around the world, according to PBS, before he began to create Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

He and his brother, Roy Disney, worked with ABC to construct the park, and also hosted a show on the network where they promoted their creation.

Thousands of people flocked to Disneyland on opening day.

caption A packed parking lot at Disneyland on July 17, 1955. source University of Southern California/Getty Images

When Disneyland opened for business on July 17, 1955, tickets were provided on an invitation-only basis, according to History.com.

The theme park anticipated 15,000 visitors at the time.

Crowds didn’t look much better near the park’s entrance.

caption People wait to enter Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955. source University of Southern California/Getty Images

Despite Disneyland’s estimates, 28,154 people are said to have visited the theme park on opening day. However, not everyone is said to have had an official ticket. According to History.com, some people paid $5 to a person outside Disneyland who allowed them to climb his ladder placed over a fence, which led them into the theme park.

The surplus of visitors was likely the result of bootleg tickets.

caption Children follow Disney characters into Disneyland on July 17, 1955. source Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Because Disneyland’s original tickets were made from standard paper, many people created bootleg versions to enter the park illegally. According to Mental Floss, the incident later inspired Disney to create tickets with unique patterns and backgrounds.

Still, the crowds didn’t stop children from rushing into Disneyland. Many even followed Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck through Sleeping Beauty’s castle into the park on opening day.

Disneyland tickets weren’t as simple to use in 1955 as they are today.

caption Paul Cuthbert holds a ticket book from Disneyland’s opening day. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

In 1955, adults could enter the park for $1, while children’s tickets cost $0.50. However, Disneyland tickets were not all-inclusive at the time, according to CNBC.

Park-goers had to pay a fee for each individual ride, of which there were 35 at the time. Ticket books were sold for $4.75 in 1955, while individual rides cost between $0.10 and $0.50 each.

Though some rides weren’t accessible on opening day, park-goers still made the most of their experiences.

caption Children ride the Mad Tea Party ride in Disneyland on July 17, 1955. source Loomis Dean/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

According to History.com, the Rocket to the Moon, Peter Pan, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant rides were all closed when the park opened in 1955.

Rides that were open, however, were filled with joyous children. The Mad Tea Party ride, for example, saw kids fascinated by the spinning teacups that swirled them around a circular track.

Some of Disneyland’s earliest rides still exist today.

caption The Casey Jr. Circus Train passes the Canal Boats of the World in 1955. source Loomis Dean/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The Casey Jr. Circus Train, for example, traveled above the Canal Boats of the World. Both rides had simple designs at the time, and brought park-goers through patches of barren land.

Today, Disneyland visitors can still ride the train and the renamed Storybook Land Canal Boats. Both rides have also been updated to bring passengers past miniature replicas of scenes from fan-favorite Disney films.

However, the same can’t be said for other attractions.

caption Disneyland park-goers ride mules through Frontierland on July 17, 1955. source Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

On opening day in 1955, Disneyland park-goers could ride mules in the “Painted Desert” section of Frontierland.

The attraction went through multiple changes over the years, including enhanced scenery and animated creatures. However, it was eventually closed in 1973 to make room for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, according to Yesterland, a blog about retired Disney attractions.

Tomorrowland featured a chic “space port” in 1955.

caption Park-goers sit and walk through the Tomorrowland “Space Port” on opening day. source Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The area was comprised of black-and-white chairs underneath circular shades. The decor created a futuristic atmosphere, while also providing some respite to park-goers on opening day.

The Golden Horseshoe was one of the first restaurants to open at Disneyland.

caption The Golden Horseshoe on July 17, 1955. source Loomis Dean/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

According to Disneyland’s website, the Golden Horseshoe was one of Walt Disney’s favorite locations within the park. He’s said to have opened the establishment – which served food and hosted live performances – by celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary there.

Disney also had a private booth – that’s now open to the public – where he watched the “Golden Horseshoe Revue,” which was once named “the world’s longest-running live stage show” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

But if you didn’t want to have a formal, sit-down meal, Disneyland also offered classic snacks in 1955.

caption Park-goers eat popcorn in Disneyland on July 17, 1955. source Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

On opening day, some sharply-dressed park-goers were photographed eating popcorn alongside a red-and-yellow food cart.

Today, popcorn is still a staple snack throughout Disney theme parks. Multiple flavors are offered – maple bacon, chocolate caramel, and confetti are among the options – and character-themed popcorn buckets are always high in demand.