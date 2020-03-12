People at Disneyland were waiting in hour-plus long lines for rides right up until the park announced it will be officially closing

caption Disneyland. source Getty

The US has 38 deaths, and the West Coast has been hit particularly hard, with four of those deaths in California.

Today, California banned gatherings of more than 250 people and said people at smaller meetings should stay six feet apart.

The governor said the ban does not apply to Disneyland in Anaheim, California which has an average daily attendance of 50,000, but on Thursday the park announced it would close by Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 4,700 people worldwide and infected more than 127,000, according to recent totals.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled, with smaller gatherings only continuing with at least six feet of distance between people.

However, Newsom said that Disneyland, the Anaheim theme park that sees an average of 50,000 visitors per day, will be exempt from the ban. On Thursday, Disneyland released a statement that the parks will be closed from March 14 through the end of the month.

The Disneyland app shows a map of the parks and updated wait times for rides and attractions. Here are some of the longest wait times at the theme park right before the closure was announced.

This five-minute long IMAX ride had a 45 minute wait.

The wait to meet Mickey Mouse was 50 minutes long.

This Star Wars ride has a 55 minute wait.

One of Disney’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, was also taking about 45 minutes to get into.

Many rides required nearly an hour wait, including the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

A ride based on the popular Indiana Jones franchise has an hour-long wait.

Similarly, visitors will wait about an hour for Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

The longest wait at the time we checked was for the Toy Story ride, with a 65-minute wait.