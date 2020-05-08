Disneyland is reopening on May 11 in China, and tickets are already sold out

source Aly Song/Reuters

Disneyland Shanghai is reopening on May 11 and tickets for opening day have already sold out.

After announcing earlier this week it would reopen, tickets for the theme park sold out after going on sale Friday at 8 a.m. local time.

The park will open with limited capacity and various safety measures like temperature monitoring.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disneyland Shanghai is set to reopen May 11 for the first time since closing because of the coronavirus, and tickets have already sold out for opening day.

The park announced earlier this week it would reopen on May 11 and tickets for opening day went on sale Friday at 8 a.m. local time, quickly selling out.

Tickets for May 11 are currently unavailable on the park’s site. Admission appears to be available for the following days through the end of the month and into June, though the site temporarily displays some dates as unavailable. Prices vary by day from 399 yuan to 499 yuan (around $56 to $70 USD.)

As one of the first theme parks to reopen around the world, Disneyland Shanghai will likely serve as an example for Disney’s and others’ parks as they plan reopenings.

Disneyland Shanghai will operate with limited capacity using a “deliberate approach,” including social distancing, increased cleanings, and other safety measures.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings call this week that the Shanghai park usually has a capacity of 80,000 people per day, but that the government has limited the park to 30% of that.

But, Chapek said that “we’re going to actually open up far below that just to have our training wheels on with our new procedures and processes.”

Visitors will need to have their temperatures checked before entering and be required to show their “health QR code” with accompanying identification.

Frequency of cleanings will increase, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park. Guests will be required to wear a mask while at the park except while eating.

Some attractions will be closed, such as children’s play areas, the park said on its website.