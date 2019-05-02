32 photos inside Disneyland’s astonishing new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ land

- source
- Disneyland‘s new 14-acre park area “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” brings the planet of Batuu to life.
- INSIDER test drove the park’s new ride, “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run,” drank the iconic Blue and Green Milk, and shopped for treasures at the new Black Spire Outpost marketplace.
- Keep reading for a look at all the best “Star Wars” Easter eggs and details hidden inside the new land.
Disneyland’s brand new park section, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” opens this Friday. Guests will be able to fly the Millennium Falcon in a new immersive ride, drink vegan Blue and Green Milk, and experience an overwhelming number of “Star Wars” Easter eggs planted in the land’s many shops and eateries.
Keep reading for a preview look at what you can expect from “Star Wars:Galaxy’s Edge.”
We arrived to the Outer Rim of the galaxy through one of the three entrances.
This is what the entryway from Fantasyland looks like.
Upon entering Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll see patrolling stormtroopers and Kylo Ren’s ship.
In the story created by Disney for this land, the First Order have taken control of the Black Spire Outpost city on the planet of Batuu.
But the Resistance has a presence all around the land.
The idea behind “Galaxy’s Edge” is that every guest can immerse themselves in the world of “Star Wars” and become a part of the story.
This is the first time a full-sized Millennium Falcon ship has ever been built and displayed for “Star Wars” fans.
The Millennium Falcon is the focal point of the first new ride opening in “Galaxy’s Edge.” The second, “Rise of the Resistance,” will open later this year.
In the “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” ride, you literally take the controls of the ship and fly a dangerous mission.
Six people at a time sit in a replica of the Millennium Falcon as you take part in a risky smuggling job. Two people are in charge of piloting the ship, while two more are gunners. The last two in your crew are engineers.
This ride is overwhelmingly cool. Each person needs to press buttons and pull levers in order to keep the ship in the air.
The video simulation in front of your seats makes it feel as if you’re really flying through the air – and really crashing. If your pilots mess up, or the engineers don’t fix problems in time, the ship will crash and your ride will be much shorter.
The entire Black Spire Outpost is packed with Easter eggs any “Star Wars” fan will love. Yes, even the trash cans.
The language seen around the park is called Aurebesh. This garbage can says “trash to sector 3263827.”
“Garbage Compactor 3263827” is the memorable place where Luke, Leia, and Han Solo were nearly crushed in “A New Hope.”
Every single trash can in “Galaxy’s Edge” has this number stamped on it.
The Black Spire Outpost contains many shops and stalls with merchandise and food available for guests.
The park’s designers traveled to Istabul and Turkey to scout locations for inspiration.
The Marketplace has different stalls for creatures, clothing, and more.
Once open to the public, this will be a bustling hub of activity, with the park’s cast members all trying to attract guests.
All your favorite “Star Wars” characters are represented in the offerings.
Yes, even porgs.
The Creature Stall has both fuzzy and slimey new critters you can take home.
The striped creature purrs when you stroke it.
And of course, there are porgs and tauntauns.
You can even get a baby Rathtar (at your own risk).
The little monkey-lizards perch on your shoulder, and are controlled with a little cord you can run into your pocket.
Which means your critter can interact with you and other guests visting “Galaxy’s Edge.”
There are also new wooden figurines, including this stormtrooper doll straight out of “Rogue One.”
Jyn Erso had this doll in her room in “Rogue One.”
Even the wall hangings and lamps in “Galaxy’s Edge” are intricately designed.
All of the adornments and signs look straight out of a “Star Wars” movie.
Mobiles hang from the walls, showing miniature familiar ships.
Here you can see the Millennium Falcon and a tiny Star Destroyer.
Inside one of the land’s eateries, Oga’s Cantine, DJ R-3X plays music for the crowd.
DJ R-3X is actually the same droid pilot who used to be inside Tomorrowland’s “Star Tours” ride. He plays music and dances along in the DJ booth.
The cantina serves up colorful drinks, including the boozy beverages ever sold in Disneyland.
Disneyland has never sold alcohol – until now. You’ll be able to buy cocktails, beer, cider, and wine inside Oga’s Cantina.
There are plenty of non-alcoholic options, too.
Oga’s Cantina is designed to be totally family friendly, so all visitors from the galaxy are welcome.
The drinks range from fruity to milky, and one even comes in a porg-cup.
Relax in the cool atmosphere of Oga’s with a drink as an escape from the hot California sun.
The backstory of Oga, the bar’s owner, includes her bad experience of dating a Wookiee.
If you tell one of the bartenders that you heard a Wookiee might be nearby, soon Oga’s angry voice will ring out inside the bar.
The name of the city, Black Spire Outpost, comes from this one dark rock formation:
The land’s designers said Arizona’s petrified forest was part of the inspiration for the rocky spires you see all around “Galaxy’s Edge.”
That black spire is just outside of Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.
This is another one of the merchandise stores you’ll find inside the new land.
Dok Ondar himself can be seen in his work station inside the store.
Dok Ondar is just one of several moving figures you’ll find in “Galaxy’s Edge.”
The Den of Antiquities is packed with memorabilia.
Inside, you’ll find all kinds of “Star Wars” merchandise related to every book, movie, and TV show.
There’s a whole corner dedicated to General Leia Organa and Queen Padmé Amidala.
From gowns to jewelry and headpieces, there is much to choose from.
There are even replicas of Rose Tico’s necklace and ring.
The necklace will run you $50, while the insignia ring is $125.
Outsidde on the pavement, Disney used the original 1977 RD-D2 to put tracks in the cement.
There are also different footprints and hoofprints dotted in the walkways.
To build your own lightsaber, you have to find this speakeasy type store.
Savi’s Workshop is hidden because the First Order is in control of the city.
Inside, you’ll have an exclusive experience of becoming a Jedi and making your own lightsaber.
If you want to be part of the Resistance group in “Galaxy’s Edge,” you’ll want to lay low. Hence all the secrecy around this hidden store.
Last but not least, of course there is Blue and Green Milk.
This plant-based drink is vegan, and tastes like a refreshing, icy, and tropical beverage all in one. It’s not what we expected, but it was indeed delicious.