39 photos inside Disneyland’s astonishing new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ land

caption INSIDER got a sneak preview of Disneyland’s newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Disneyland‘s new 14-acre park area “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” brings the planet of Batuu to life.

INSIDER test drove the park’s new ride, “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run,” drank the iconic Blue and Green Milk, and shopped for treasures at the new Black Spire Outpost marketplace.

Keep reading for a look at all the best “Star Wars” Easter eggs and details hidden inside the new land.

Disneyland’s brand new park section, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” opens this Friday. Guests will be able to fly the Millennium Falcon in a new immersive ride, drink vegan Blue and Green Milk, and experience an overwhelming number of “Star Wars” Easter eggs planted in the land’s many shops and eateries.

Keep reading for a preview look at what you can expect from “Star Wars:Galaxy’s Edge.”

We arrived to the Outer Rim of the galaxy through one of the three entrances.

caption There are multiple ways to get into Galaxy’s Edge. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This is what the entryway from Fantasyland looks like.

Upon entering Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll see patrolling stormtroopers and Kylo Ren’s ship.

caption The land is built around the fictional planet Batuu. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

In the story created by Disney for this land, the First Order have taken control of the Black Spire Outpost city on the planet of Batuu.

But the Resistance has a presence all around the land.

caption An overview of Galaxy’s Edge. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The idea behind “Galaxy’s Edge” is that every guest can immerse themselves in the world of “Star Wars” and become a part of the story.

With the Millennium Falcon front and center in the new land, the temptation to lean into your scoundrel ways will be overwhelming.

caption A closer look at Han Solo’s memorable ship. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The Millennium Falcon is the focal point of the first new ride opening in “Galaxy’s Edge.” The second, “Rise of the Resistance,” will open later this year.

In the “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” ride, you literally take the controls of the ship and fly a dangerous mission.

caption Our senior producer Sydney Kramer, for scale. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Six people at a time sit in a replica of the Millennium Falcon as you take part in a risky smuggling job. Two people are in charge of piloting the ship, while two more are gunners. The last two in your crew are engineers.

This ride is overwhelmingly cool. Each person needs to press buttons and pull levers in order to keep the ship in the air.

caption Inside the “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” ride at “Galaxy’s Edge.” source Joshua Sudok/Disney Parks

The video simulation in front of your seats makes it feel as if you’re really flying through the air – and really crashing. If your pilots mess up, or the engineers don’t fix problems in time, the ship will crash and your ride will be much shorter.

The entire Black Spire Outpost is packed with Easter eggs any “Star Wars” fan will love. Yes, even the trash cans.

caption Disney designs different trash cans to match the theme of each land in the park. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The language seen around the park is called Aurebesh. This garbage can says “trash to sector 3263827.”

“Garbage Compactor 3263827” is the memorable place where Luke, Leia, and Han Solo were nearly crushed in “A New Hope.”

caption No detail is too small for Disney. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Every single trash can in “Galaxy’s Edge” has this number stamped on it.

The Black Spire Outpost contains many shops and stalls with merchandise and food available for guests.

caption One of the many vantage points inside “Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The park’s designers traveled to Istabul and Turkey to scout locations for inspiration.

The Marketplace has different stalls for creatures, clothing, and more.

caption The Black Spire Outpost Marketplace. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Once open to the public, this will be a bustling hub of activity, with the park’s cast members all trying to attract guests.

All your favorite “Star Wars” characters are represented in the offerings.

caption The new figurines available at “Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Yes, even porgs.

The Creature Stall has both fuzzy and slimey new critters you can take home.

caption Both of these fellas move and change faces when you press on them. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The striped creature purrs when you stroke it.

And of course, there are porgs and tauntauns.

caption The creatures range from cuddly to spiky. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

You can even get a baby Rathtar (at your own risk).

The little monkey-lizards perch on your shoulder, and are controlled with a little cord you can run into your pocket.

caption The Batuuan cast members showing off their animals. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Which means your critter can interact with you and other guests visting “Galaxy’s Edge.”

There are also new wooden figurines, including this stormtrooper doll straight out of “Rogue One.”

caption INSIDER got a sneak preview of Disneyland’s newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Jyn Erso had this doll in her room in “Rogue One.”

Even the wall hangings and lamps in “Galaxy’s Edge” are intricately designed.

caption The Marketplace walls. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

All of the adornments and signs look straight out of a “Star Wars” movie.

Mobiles hang from the walls, showing miniature familiar ships.

caption The ceiling of a shop in the Marketplace. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Here you can see the Millennium Falcon and a tiny Star Destroyer.

Inside one of the land’s eateries, Oga’s Cantine, DJ R-3X plays music for the crowd.

caption A close look at R-3X. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

DJ R-3X is actually the same droid pilot who used to be inside Tomorrowland’s “Star Tours” ride. He plays music and dances along in the DJ booth.

The cantina serves up colorful drinks, including the boozy beverages ever sold in Disneyland.

caption Oga’s Cantina bar. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Disneyland has never sold alcohol – until now. You’ll be able to buy cocktails, beer, cider, and wine inside Oga’s Cantina.

There are plenty of non-alcoholic options, too.

caption The fizzy drinks come out of these taps. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Oga’s Cantina is designed to be totally family friendly, so all visitors from the galaxy are welcome.

The drinks range from fruity to milky, and one even comes in a porg-cup.

caption A look at just some of the beverages available. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Relax in the cool atmosphere of Oga’s with a drink as an escape from the hot California sun.

The backstory of Oga, the bar’s owner, includes her bad experience of dating a Wookiee.

caption Inside Oga’s Cantina in “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

If you tell one of the bartenders that you heard a Wookiee might be nearby, soon Oga’s angry voice will ring out inside the bar.

The name of the city, Black Spire Outpost, comes from this one dark rock formation:

caption The titular black spire. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The land’s designers said Arizona’s petrified forest was part of the inspiration for the rocky spires you see all around “Galaxy’s Edge.”

That black spire is just outside of Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

caption The entrance to Dok Ondar’s store. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This is another one of the merchandise stores you’ll find inside the new land.

Dok Ondar himself can be seen in his work station inside the store.

caption This distrustful figure will move and speak as people shop. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Dok Ondar is just one of several moving figures you’ll find in “Galaxy’s Edge.”

The Den of Antiquities is packed with memorabilia.

caption Just one part of Dok Ondar’s wall. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Inside, you’ll find all kinds of “Star Wars” merchandise related to every book, movie, and TV show.

There’s a whole corner dedicated to General Leia Organa and Queen Padmé Amidala.

caption This set of clothing and jewelry will be a crowd-pleaser. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

From gowns to jewelry and headpieces, there is much to choose from.

There are even replicas of Rose Tico’s necklace and ring.

caption The Resistance jewelry inside Dok Ondar’s store. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The necklace will run you $50, while the insignia ring is $125.

Outsidde on the pavement, Disney used the original 1977 RD-D2 to put tracks in the cement.

caption You can see R2’s imprints here. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

There are also different footprints and hoofprints dotted in the walkways.

To build your own lightsaber, you have to find this speakeasy type store.

caption INSIDER got a sneak preview of Disneyland’s newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Savi’s Workshop is hidden because the First Order is in control of the city.