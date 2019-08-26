A massive Marvel-themed expansion is coming to Disneyland with a Spider-Man ride next year. Here’s what to know about Avengers Campus

caption Here’s a look at the Avengers HQ at the upcoming Avengers Campus in Disneyland’s California Adventure. source Disney Parks

“Avengers Campus” is a massive expansion coming to Disneyland’s California Adventure (DCA) next year.

Insider is at Disney’s biannual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California where the chairman of Disney Parks, Bob Chapek, broke down everything fans can expect to see in the new themed area.

In addition to the Avengers HQ and a Spider-Man ride, fans will be able to eat at an “Ant-Man”-themed restaurant.

A massive Marvel expansion is coming to Disneyland California Adventure (DCA) and Disneyland Paris next year.

After previewing the upcoming Avengers Campus Thursday night to select guests and media, chairman of Disney Parks, Bob Chapek broke down everything fans can expect from the new area.

“They’re actual campuses set up by the Avengers to recruit the next generation of superheroes,” said Chapek at Disney’s biannual D23 Expo Sunday morning at the Anaheim Convention Center.

DCA will have one more additional ride than Disneyland Paris when Avengers Campus is complete.

Keep reading to see everything that will be in the new Marvel area at Disneyland California Adventure next year.

This is Avengers Campus.

caption Concept art shown to media Thursday night at D23 Expo. source Disney Parks

According to a display at D23 Expo, Campus is an acronym which stands for “Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard.”

The idea behind the land is to inspire heroes to defend the world.

If you’re familiar with the layout of DCA, here’s where it will be on a map.

caption Avengers Campus is taking over “A Bug’s Land.” source Disney Parks, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Avengers Campus will extend past Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, which replaced the Tower of Terror in 2017. The new Marvel section replaces the “A Bug’s Land” section that used to be in the park, based on Pixar film “A Bug’s Life.”

Avengers Campus will be located at both DCA and Disneyland Paris.

caption The map seen inside the D23 Expo shows all of the locations of the different Marvel-themed rides at Disney Parks across the globe. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

“These campuses are going to be linked together in a global story,” said Chapek.

Avengers Campus will have the first Spider-Man themed attraction at a Disney park.

caption Concept art of the upcoming Spidey ride. source Disney Parks

“Through a combination of classic effects and innovative technologies, guests will be able to sling webs, just like Spider-Man, in an interactive, totally cool, but family-friendly adventure,” said Chapek.

The attraction will be hosted inside of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (or W.E.B.).

caption Concept art shows the outside of W.E.B. source Disney Parks

Portfolio creative executive of Walt Disney Imagineering Scott Drake told the crowd W.E.B. is an organization the Disney Imagineering team developed alongside comic and film creators.

“W.E.B. will be home to our incredible Spider-Man experience,” said Drake. “It just so happens that Peter Parker is one of the many inspiring inventors at W.E.B.”

The ride will follow guests as they check out an open house at W.E.B. with Peter Parker and others.

caption “You’ll get to experience some of the cool new tech that he and his friends are working on,” said Drake of the Spidey ride experience. source Disney Parks

“We will be welcome to an open house where the kids are excited to invite us for a test drive of their latest invention – the web slinger vehicle, which allows anyone to sling webs just like Peter’s buddy, Spider-Man,” said Drake.

That’s not all.

Parker has also been working on some new Spider-bots. That’s where things on the ride start to go awry.

caption The Spider-Bots are adorable, but troublesome. A model of the Spider-Bot could be found on the D23 Expo showroom floor. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“Unfortunately, they are not ready for prime time at all,” said Drake.

“Smack in the middle of the open house excitement the Spider-bots start glitching, replicating themselves over and over again, and escape out into the campus,” he added of what guests will experience on the ride.

Guests will get inside these vehicles to stop all of the little Spider-Bots from causing mayhem.

caption Here’s concept art of what the webslinger vehicle looks like. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Disney Parks

“Our test drive of the webslinger vehicle instead turns into a real mission where we must work alongside Spider-Man to web up all these bots,” said Drake.

The Pym Test Kitchen is a restaurant that will be located inside the campus.

caption Here’s concept art for the restaurant. source Disney Parks

“For the first time ever, these campuses will give you a chance to meet Ant-Man and the Wasp,” said Chapek.

They won’t be the only superheroes you see at Avengers Campus. Chapek said you’ll also be able to see and interact with Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man. Loki may even pop up.

Speaking of Doctor Strange, guests will also be able to learn about the mystic arts from the Sorcerer Supreme.

caption Concept art shown during the Disney Parks’ presentation showed off Doctor Strange surrounded by some ruins. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Disney Parks

Drake said you’ll get to explore the ruins of a mysterious California Sanctum with Strange.

From concept art Insider saw at D23 Expo, it looks like Doctor Strange will be part of a live-action show where he’ll “help you unravel the mysteries of the multiverse.”

DCA will have an additional ride in the future which will let fans board the Quinjet plan seen below.

caption Here’s how the Avengers’ headquarters will look at Disney’s California Adventure. source Disney Parks

Chapek said the second ride will be part of a “Phase 2” at Avengers Campus.

“Opening as part of the second phase of development, will be an all-new adventure that will put guests, or should I say all of you recruits, into a test… alongside the Avengers,” said Chapek.

The second attraction will fly guests to Black Panther’s home of Wakanda where they’ll fight alongside the Avengers.

caption Concept art shows a massive fight that will take place between the Avengers and villains. source Disney Parks

“We’ll find ourselves caught up in an even bigger adventure, one where we all have to step up, suit up, and team up alongside the Avengers in an epic battle to save our world against one of the most powerful villains they’ve ever faced,” said Chapek.

Chapek did not reveal who that villain will be. Knowing that a “Black Panther” sequel is coming in 2022, we’re willing to bet it may be a villain from that film.

The ride won’t just show you the Avengers battling the villains. Chapek says you’ll be right there with the heroes.

caption Here’s another piece of concept art for the second Avengers Campus ride shown off during the panel Sunday morning. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Disney Parks

“Our imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put you in the middle of the action,” said Chapek.

Avengers Campus will open at DCA in Anaheim, California next year.

caption There is no specific date for the opening of Avengers Campus source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Disney Parks

Chapek did not say when it will be open in Disneyland Paris.