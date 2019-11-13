Parents are already using Disney Plus to indulge in nostalgia and introduce their Gen Z kids to childhood favourites

Shona Ghosh, Business Insider US
'Beauty and the Beast' is a Disney classic.

Disney

  • Parents on Reddit are sharing heart-warming stories about introducing their Gen Z children to classic Disney films via DisneyPlus.
  • DisneyPlus launched in the US on Tuesday and immediately had technical issues because so many people were trying to access the new streaming service.
  • Parents posted photos of their kids watching “Steamboat Willie” and “Rescuers Down Under.”
  • It’s pretty clear that nostalgia for the classics is part of DisneyPlus’ huge appeal.
Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, went live in the US on Tuesday and it looks like the play for nostalgia is paying off.

The streaming service, which contains Disney’s catalogue of films and shows old and new, was so popular that users experienced technical trouble while trying to access it.

And on Reddit, parents shared heartwarming stories of their Gen Z kids being introduced to classic Disney films for the first time.

One parent posted that their 16-year-old son had emerged from his “lair” for the first time to watch TV with her. She posted a photo of her son watching “Beach Picnic”, a 1939 short film featuring Donald Duck.

Thanks to Disney+ my 16 year old son has come out of his lair towatch classic cartoons with me. from r/DisneyPlus