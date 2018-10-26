The Boba Fett ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie is dead after ‘Solo’ bombed at the box office — and Disney will focus on TV instead

source Lucasfilm

The Boba Fett standalone “Star Wars” movie is dead, according to Deadline and reporter Erick Weber.

Disney is instead focusing on the live-action “Star Wars” TV series, “The Mandalorian,” for its upcoming streaming service.

The last “Star Wars” standalone, “Solo,” disappointed at the box office this summer.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has expressed regret about the fast pace at which “Star Wars” movies were being released.

The “Star Wars” spin-off movie for Boba Fett, the fan-favorite bounty hunter, is not happening, as Disney instead focuses on its upcoming streaming service and its first “Star Wars” live-action TV series, “The Mandalorian.”

Deadline confirmed that the movie is dead after reporter Erick Weber first tweeted on Thursday, “Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

“The Mandalorian” is currently in production with “Iron Man” and “The Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau producing. The series takes place after “Return of the Jedi” but before “The Force Awakens.”

Favreau posted a description on Instagram earlier this month:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”

The Hollywood Reporter reported in May that “Logan” director James Mangold would bring a Boba Fett standalone to the big screen, but Disney has reevaluated its “Star Wars” strategy since then. “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” was a box-office disappointment. It made under $400 million worldwide, while every other “Star Wars” movie in the Disney era has made over $1 billion (“The Force Awakens” made over $2 billion).

In an interview with THR last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed regret over the initial strategy to release a “Star Wars” movie every year, and said to expect a “slow down” on “Star Wars” movies.

“I made the timing decision, and as I look back, I think the mistake that I made – I take the blame – was a little too much, too fast,” Iger said. “You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make films.”

The next “Star Wars” movie, “Episode IX,” comes to theaters December 20, 2019, and Disney’s streaming service is expected in late 2019. “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are attached to “Star Wars” film projects, but the future is unclear while Disney shifts its efforts to TV.